La Compagnie Launches New York-Milan Route

DALLAS – La Compagnie (BO) has launched a new service connecting New York’s Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP). The all-business-class airline started flying from New York to Paris and Nice in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

The new service launched today will operate five times a week, from Thursday through Monday, departing at 9:40 pm from EWR and landing at midday the next day at MXP.

Passengers can expect lounge and priority access, as with all BO flights, for a seamless pre-flight experience. The new A321neo aircraft features 76 full-flat-bed seats, entertainment options, and free Wi-Fi.

Onboard Perks

The onboard experience will include amenity packs with Comfort Zone products, a Davines skincare brand with effective and sustainable formulae created in Italy using renewable energy, as well as specialized collaborations that showcase Italian culture.

The boutique airline will also introduce a new Italian-infused food and beverage program, inspired by local products and curated by Michelin-starred chefs such as Isabella Potì and Floriano Pellegrino of restaurant Bros in Lecce, and the Vicenza-based Lorenzo Cogo of El Coq, and DAMA restaurant in Venice.

According to travelagentcentral.com, wine pairings with selected labels from Italian organic wineries will also be available.

La Compagnie is a French boutique airline founded in 2013 as DreamJet by Frantz Yvelin and based at Orly Airport (ORY) in Paris, with headquarters in Le Bourget in the Paris metropolitan area.

La Compagnie A321neo. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Featured image: La Compagnie A321neo. All photos: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways