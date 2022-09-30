September 30, 2022
LA 2028, Delta Air Lines Unveil Unified Olympic Emblems
DALLAS – Los Angeles 2028 will have an integrated sponsor logo with Delta Air Lines (DL) for the first time in Olympic and Paralympic history.

On Thursday, organizers released the newest logos for the LA 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games, featuring the Delta logo in the “A” spot in LA. In 2020, DL was announced as the founding partner for the 2028 Olympic Games. 

Delta’s managing director for brand marketing and sponsorships, Emmakate Young, said that becoming the first partner to be integrated into the LA 2028 emblem was “extremely important for us.”

She later commented, “It is a symbol of our partnership with LA, our commitment to the people there, as well as those who come through LA, and a commitment to the Olympics.” 

Logo Image: LA 2028

Delta Air Lines, LAX, and the Olympic Games

The Atlanta-based carrier has an extensive network out of its Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) hub. Currently, the airline operates 135 daily flights to almost 50 destinations worldwide. Additionally, their airline is renovating its terminal 3 concourse at LAX ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games. 

Team USA and DL have deep ties as the carrier is the official carrier of Team USA. In 2020, DL took over the reins from United Airlines (UA), which had been the official airline of Team USA for over 40 years.

However, DL did sponsor the 1996 summer games in Atlanta and the 2002 winter games in Salt Lake City, both hubs of the carrier. This year, athletes used chartered DL flights to get to the Winter Games in Beijing, and they will continue to do so until at least 2028.

Featured image: N411DX Delta A339 at BOS 040522 Team USA livery. Photo: Darryl Sarno/Airways

Joshua Kupietzk

