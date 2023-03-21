Kuwait Airways, Malaysia Airlines Sign Strategic Partnership

DALLAS – The heads of state-owned Kuwaiti flag carrier Kuwait Airways (KU) and the Malaysian flag carrier Malaysia Airlines (MH) have signed a joint partnership to expand their route network. The tie-up will commence at the beginning of April.

KU Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Maen Razouqi and the CEO of MH, Captain Izham Ismail, signed the bilateral interline agreement on March 20 in a special ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur.

Kuwait Airways partnership with Malaysian Airline enables us to jointly offer operations to serve our passengers expanded connectivity to Asia Pacific, Australia and Newzeland from Kuwait via Kuala Lumpur pic.twitter.com/Hp91Rzs48H — Kuwait Airways (@KuwaitAirways) March 20, 2023

Growing Network

Speaking of the deal Mr Razouqi said, “This agreement is the first partnership which will further facilitate a strategic cooperation with Malaysia Airlines, across multiple areas and in all fields of the aviation sector. This is also an important part of the historical and strong relations between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Malaysia, which are characterized by an understanding at all political, economic, and cultural levels between both the countries.”

KU has been serving Kuala Lumpur (KUL) twice weekly since October 2022, utilizing one of its Airbus A330-800s. Mr Razouqi said that the partnership “will enable Kuwait Airways to expand its network and serve its passengers through Malaysia Airlines operations, connectivity to several cities in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand including to Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Auckland, Tokyo, Taipei, Seoul, and Singapore, in addition to popular tourist destinations within Malaysia.”

In return, KU will offer MH passengers the chance to connect at its Kuwait International Airport (KWI) hub to destinations in the Middle East and North Africa and the GCC region – Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

New Chapter in Relationship

Captain Izham Ismail said, “We are pleased to enter a new chapter in the long-standing relationship between Kuwait Airways and Malaysia Airlines, which is expected to add value to our customers and offer them various options, greater efficiency, and a more comprehensive network.

“The Middle East market is important to Malaysia Airlines, and we are constantly striving to expand our network and range of products to better serve this sector. We look forward to working with Kuwait Airways and creating a greater cooperation between our expanded networks, to provide new services and diverse solutions to our customers from both sides.”

In keeping with the expansion plans, KU has opened a new sales office in Kuala Lumpur. The opening of the office was celebrated with KU CEO Eng. Maen Razouqi, officials of the Malaysian Civil Aviation Authority and a delegation of high-ranking politicians.

The office is located in an excellent location in the middle of Kuala Lumpur, making it easily accessible to tourists and Kuwait Airways travelers.

Featured Image: Kuwait Airways Airbus A330-800neo (9K-APF). Photo: Ervin Eslami/Airways.