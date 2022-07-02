Korean Air Restores Long-haul Network, Lands in Milan (+Photos)

DALLAS – As demand for foreign travel begins to recover, Korean Air (KE) has begun the gradual resumption of its long-haul operations with the reopening of its Milan and Vienna routes on July 1.

The Incheon-Milan service will run on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday each week.

The aircraft leaves Incheon International Airport (ICN), which is the largest airport in South Korea and the primary airport serving the Seoul Capital Area, at 1.40 and lands in Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP), the largest international airport in northern Italy, at 7.55. The return flight takes off from Milan at 10 p.m. and lands in Incheon at 4:15 p.m. the following day.

Airways was at MXP to celebrate the resumption of KE’s long-haul operations.

Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Other Long-haul Destinations to Restart

Also beginning on July 1, three weekly KE flights to Vienna, Austria’s musical capital, will run on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. At 11 a.m., the plane takes off from Incheon, and at 5.10 p.m., it lands in Vienna. The return flight departs Vienna at 6.40 p.m. and lands in Incheon the following day at 12.50 p.m.

Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Additionally, on July 10, the airline will resume operating flights to Las Vegas. The flights will run on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays three times a week, leaving Incheon at 2.10 pm and landing in Las Vegas at 10.10 am.

The return flight leaves Las Vegas at 12.10 p.m. and arrives in Incheon the following day at 5.40 p.m. This route will be serviced by the airline’s fleet of Airbus A330-200s.

Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

More Long-haul Services to Come

Korean Air will progressively resume suspended routes as it expands its operations to fulfill the demand for foreign travel following the outbreak. In 2019, prior to the implementation of COVID-19, KE, one of the top 20 airlines in the world, carried more than 27 million passengers.

Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Korean Air’s primary markets are passenger, freight, aerospace, and maintenance and repair of aircraft. Its worldwide hub is located at ICN.

The airline boasts a contemporary fleet of 154 aircraft, serves 120 destinations in 43 countries across five continents, and employs more than 20,000 qualified personnel.

Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Featured image: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways