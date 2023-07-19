Korean Air Expands International Network

DALLAS – South Korean flag carrier Korean Air (KE) is resuming several routes to China and Japan after a more than three-year hiatus. The move comes as the airline expands its International operations to meet the rising demand as international capacity reaches 82% of pre-pandemic levels, measured by available seat kilometers (ASK).

From KE’s Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN) hub, the airline will once again fly to Changsha (CSX) – five times per week, Wuhan (WUH), and Weihai (WEH) in China. These services will recommence on July 19, September 24 and September 27, respectively.

Photo: Ben Fearnehough/Airways.

Boosting Busan

Meanwhile, Korean Air will start a twice-daily service from Busan Gimhae International Airport (PUS) to Fukuoka (FUK) and a daily PUS to Nagoya (NGO) link on September 27. The Busan flights are being launched in an effort to support the city’s bid for the 2030 Expo.

The carrier’s Boeing 737-900ERs will operate all flights. The aircraft are configured with 173 seats in a two-class layout, with eight in business and 165 in economy.

Korean Air has also increased frequencies on several other international routes, including flights from ICN to Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW) and San Francisco (SFO) in the US. Meanwhile, additional services will be added on its Frankfurt (FRA) and Milan (MXP) routes.

Featured Image: Korean Air HL8249 BOEING B737-900ER RJBB KIX. Photo: Jinyuan Liu/Airways.