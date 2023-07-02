KLM Introduces New Boeing 777 Cabin

DALLAS — Keeping up to date with all the inflight products and advances introduced into the market is crucial for airlines to remain competitive. KLM (KL) recently announced the introduction of a new Business Class cabin to be offered on all Boeing 777 series aircraft of the Dutch carrier.

The new seat will feature a wider pitch and sliding door, ensuring greater comfort and privacy. KLM’s innovating efforts have been achieved to fit a 10 to 15% lighter product which will result in a significant weight reduction, and thus, contribute to KLM’s sustainability goals.

Boet Kreiken, EVP of Customer Experience at KLM, said: “We improved our World Business Class seats to ensure that customers have more privacy and comfort during their flight. KLM meets a wide array of its passengers’ wishes with the new seats.”

The new “World Business Class” cabin will be implemented on KLM’s entire Boeing 777 fleet, including both 300ER and 200ER variants. At the moment of writing, the Dutch airline flies a fleet of 31 aircraft of the family to all types of routes to America, Asia, Africa, and the Pacific.

The long-haul flagship of KLM was lacking a new update regarding its premium products until today. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

General Improvements of the Seat

KLM looked to customer opinions to offer a better inflight experience. Now, the cabin will enable passengers to have direct aisle access from all their seats, following a 1-2-1 configuration. To enhance privacy, a lightweight sliding door will be included to close off the seat space.

Passengers will also enjoy a more customizable seat configuration with more user-friendly adjustment options for lower-back support. A new “relax” setting with back massage will be also offered.

Further, KL will install new storage compartments and mirrors, and the customer will find more options to charge devices with multiple charting sockets easily visible and accessible.

With an average age of more than 14 years, the Airbus A330 may not end up receiving the update, as it is close to retirement. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Routes with KLM’s World Business Class

The KLM World Business Class seat is not only going to fly on board the Boeing 777 airplanes, as it has been previously fitted into the airline’s Dreamliners as well. At the end of the retrofit operation, more than 80% of KLM’s long-haul fleet will offer the new cabin, only excluding their aging Airbus A330 fleet which is currently looking to be replaced soon.

This means that passengers will see an enhanced onboard experience on most KLM long-haul flights, except on those operated by the Airbus plane. These include services to the Middle East such as Kuwait (KWI), Muscat (MCT), or Damman (DMM), or different destinations in the Americas like Edmonton (YEG), Bonaire (BON), or Sint Maarten (SXM).

It is unclear if the Airbus A330 fleet of KLM, made up of 11 aircraft, will eventually receive the update, as the carrier has made statements of its close retirement ahead of a large replacement order coming soon.

Featured image: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways