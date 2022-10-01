KLM Expands Network with 163 Winter Destinations

DALLAS – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ (KL) network will have a total of 163 destinations at the start of the winter schedule, including 92 European and 71 intercontinental locations.

Nantes in France, Rovaniemi in Finland, Aarhus in Denmark, and Katowice in Poland are the new locations added to the winter network, whose schedule starts on October 28, 2022, and ends on March 25, 2023. Additionally, KLM will keep running its summer-only flights to Austin (Texas) this winter.

With this winter route expansion, KL will now provide more seats on flights to North America than it did in 2019.

Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

European Network

Nantes, Aarhus, and Katowice have been incorporated into KLM’s network. Aarhus, Katowice, and Nantes will all be served twice daily as of October 29, 2022. Rovaniemi (Finland), to which KLM will offer weekly service from 3 December through 25 March 2023, has been added to the European network.

KLM will also increase the number of flights it offers to Teeside, Humberside, Cardiff, Southampton (UK), and Graz (Austria). Finally, daily service will be provided for Split, Croatia, and Naples, Italy. Although new this winter, the summer schedule is continued with these flights.

Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

North American Network

This winter, KLM will provide seats to 19 locations across North America (Canada, the US, and Mexico), 11% more than in 2019.

This winter, KLM will operate ten weekly flights to Los Angeles, an increase of three weekly flights from the previous winter. The summer-launched service to Austin will continue. Cancun, which was added as a winter destination in 2021, will continue to be served by KLM.

KLM’s new Premium Comfort Class will be available for reservations this winter for a number of locations in the US and Canada. Customers will be able to experience KLM’s innovative service concept in this class, which combines characteristics of both Economy Class and World Business Class, in a separate area of the aircraft with comfy seats and lots of legroom.

Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Caribbean, Suriname Network

This winter, compared to 2019, there are more than 20% more seats available to the Caribbean, especially in the Netherlands Antilles. For instance, KLM will operate two flights each day over the Christmas holiday to Curaçao, at least ten times per week. The largest aircraft in KLM’s fleet, the Boeing 777-300ER, will be used to fly the daily flight to Aruba and Bonaire (seating 408).

This season, KLM will continue to offer flights to Bridgetown (Barbados) and Port of Spain (Trinidad & Tobago), much as it did in the winter of 2021.

Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways

South American network

The number of seats available on flights to South America will increase by 6% this winter compared to 2021. KLM will be operating daily service to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. Costa Rica will be served four times a week.

KLM will operate five flights a week to Paramaribo, also using Boeing 777-300ER equipment. KLM will also start combining Buenos Aires (Argentina) with Santiago de Chile (Chile) again.

Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

African Network

Three extra weekly flights from KLM will go to Cape Town, South Africa. Customers will now have the option to select “night flights” in addition to the usual “day flight” three times per week. Customers will be able to fly to Zanzibar in addition to Dar es Salaam this winter (both in Tanzania).

On flights to Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, KLM’s new Premium Comfort Class will become more widely available for booking. In the near future, KLM will begin reconfiguring additional long-haul aircraft, beginning with its Boeing 787 Dreamliners, to offer this new class.

Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways

Asian Network

Due to the fact that several Southeast Asian locations have reopened their doors to international tourists, there would be a minimum of a 50% rise in the number of seats available to Asia compared to last year.

This winter, non-stop flights will once again be offered to and from Tokyo Narita. However, because Russian airspace remains closed, KLM flights continue to be detoured.

This winter, flights to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), which continue to Jakarta (Indonesia), will be conducted directly rather than via Singapore. Last summer, KLM began flights to Bangalore, India. This winter, these flights will continue.

For the time being, there won’t be many flights to China. This winter, KLM will operate three weekly flights to Shanghai/Hangzhou with a layover in Seoul Incheon.

Featured image: PH-BHF, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways