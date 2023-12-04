Kenya Airways Restarts Flights to Bangkok

DALLAS — Kenyan flag carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has resumed its flights between Nairobi (NBO) and Bangkok (BKK). The route was launched in 2003 and restarted on November 21, 2023, following a three-year hiatus since its suspension in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenya Airways’ Boeing 787-8 will operate these flights, which will additionally fly between Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport and Guangzhou Baiyun Airport (CAN). The flights between NBO and BKK will be operated five times a week.

The resumption of the NBO-BKK route will increase KQ’s number of destinations to 42, allowing more connections between the African continent and Southeast Asia.

Flight Number Origin Destination KQ886 Nairobi Bangkok KQ886 Bangkok Guangzhou KQ887 Guangzhou Bangkok KQ887 Bangkok Nairobi

Kenya Airways’ Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, Julius Thairu, expressed pride in the airline’s achievement, stating that the “initiative underscores our proactive approach to expanding international routes” and that the reconnection allows passengers to embrace new and “enriching” travel experiences.

Bangkok, which is the capital city of Thailand, held the title of most visited city in 2019 in Mastercard’s “Global Destination Cities Index.” In 2023, Travelness.com ranked Bangkok as the most visited city once again, with 22.78 million visitors.

Featured image: Kenya Airways photo: Alberto Cucini//Airways