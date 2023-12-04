Kenya Airways Restarts Flights to Bangkok
Airlines Routes

Kenya Airways Restarts Flights to Bangkok

DALLAS — Kenyan flag carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has resumed its flights between Nairobi (NBO) and Bangkok (BKK). The route was launched in 2003 and restarted on November 21, 2023, following a three-year hiatus since its suspension in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenya Airways’ Boeing 787-8 will operate these flights, which will additionally fly between Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport and Guangzhou Baiyun Airport (CAN). The flights between NBO and BKK will be operated five times a week.

The resumption of the NBO-BKK route will increase KQ’s number of destinations to 42, allowing more connections between the African continent and Southeast Asia. 

Flight NumberOriginDestination
KQ886NairobiBangkok
KQ886BangkokGuangzhou
KQ887GuangzhouBangkok
KQ887BangkokNairobi

Kenya Airways’ Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, Julius Thairu, expressed pride in the airline’s achievement, stating that the “initiative underscores our proactive approach to expanding international routes” and that the reconnection allows passengers to embrace new and “enriching” travel experiences.

Bangkok, which is the capital city of Thailand, held the title of most visited city in 2019 in Mastercard’s “Global Destination Cities Index.” In 2023, Travelness.com ranked Bangkok as the most visited city once again, with 22.78 million visitors.

Featured image: Kenya Airways photo: Alberto Cucini//Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

UPS Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways
Airlines, Airports

UPS to Build New Hub Facility at Hong

December 4, 2023
Air Malta MXP Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways
Airlines, Business / Finance

Air Malta Cancels Bookings from March 31, 2024

December 4, 2023
Turkish Airlines and Riyadh Air Sign MOU at ICAN 2023. Photo: Riyadh Air
Airlines, Technology

Turkish Airlines, Riyadh Air’s Groundbreaking Strategic Alliance

December 4, 2023
Airlines, Routes

flynas Launches First Jeddah-Brussels Nonstop Flight

December 4, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X