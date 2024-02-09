Kenya Airways, Air Europa Ink Codeshare Agreement

DALLAS — Flag carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has signed a codeshare contract with Air Europa (UX), the third-largest Spanish carrier. The mission of this agreement is to extend KQ’s reach in Europe and the United States of America.

This new codeshare, part of the partnership plans KQ resumed in 2022, will allow the UX passengers to fly to Nairobi (NBO) from Amsterdam (AMS). Similarly, KQ guests will be able to fly Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, New York and Miami.

The agreement further expands customers’ travel options by providing access and convenience as guests will enjoy benefits such as the purchase of a single ticket, a single check-in, and connections with minimum waiting times, among others.

Kenya Airways will deploy its codes on four UX routes, specifically from Amsterdam to Madrid, Madrid to Palma de Mallorca, Madrid to New York, and Miami while UX will place their code on the KQ Amsterdam to Nairobi flight.

Featured image: KQ’s Boeing 787-8. Photo : Misael Ocasio/Airways