Kansas City Airport Celebrates Opening of New Terminal

DALLAS — Kansas City International Airport (MCI) is celebrating the opening of its new terminal, which will officially open for business tomorrow, February 28. The new terminal, which replaces a 50-year-old three-terminal horseshoe facility, cost US$1.5bn. The original facility has been serving passengers since 1972.

The new terminal has been in the works for over four years, as they broke ground in early 2019. Even with a global pandemic and supply chain shortages, construction of the airport was able to stay on track. The project was backed by airlines serving Kansas City as a new terminal that would simplify airport operations.

North Glass Rendering. Photo: Kansas City Aviation Department

The New Terminal

The new terminal consists of 39 gates, has the capacity to expand up to 50 gates, and will consist of all-glass jet bridges.

Delta Air Lines (DL) has added a Delta Sky Club at the new airport, which has a capacity of 200 seats. This will be the first time Delta has opened a Sky Club in Kansas City.

The new airport will also include a new parking garage and a new roadway with dedicated levels for departures and arrivals. According to officials, the new airport helped Kansas City’s successful bid to be a host city during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal. Photo: Steve Cosgrove/Airways

Ready for the Move

The last flight to depart from the old B and C terminals will be Southwest Airlines’ (WN) flight WN3369, bound for Chicago Midway Airport (MDW). The flight will depart at 10:25 PM and will end the terminal’s 50-year operation.

After the last flight, aircraft, kiosks, and staff will move to the new terminal. Initially, the airport was scheduled to start operations on March 3rd but moved up the opening day by three days.

According to the MCI, the airport will open earlier because 30% fewer travelers will pass through the airport on Tuesday, which will help ease the transition and give staff time to adjust to the new terminal.

American Airlines ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new terminal. Video still: Steve Cosgrove/Airways

Operations at the New Terminal

The new airport consists of a single terminal where all operations will be located. The terminal is 1.1 million square feet and includes a new, refreshed passenger experience, 16 security lanes, and over 50 food options.

United Airlines (UA) and DL will operate out of B-north, which are gates B40 through B52. WN will operate from B-south, which are gates B54 through B69. American Airlines (AA) and Alaska Airlines (AS) will utilize A-north, which are gates A1-A10. Lastly, all other airlines, including international arriving flights, will use A-south, gates A12 through A20.

Kansas City International Airport is one of many new airports to undergo infrastructure improvements following the pandemic.

