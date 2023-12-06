Japan’s Kansai International Airport Reopens Terminal 1

DALLAS — Kansai International Airport (KIX) has officially reopened its newly renovated international terminal. The airport says that its renovated international terminal (Terminal 1) has been designed to enhance the passenger experience for international travelers using the airport.

The renovated terminal offers an increased surface area for the handling of international passengers. These improvements also allow for improved immigration and security processing at the airport. The redesigned departure area, which includes new walkthrough stores and a sense-of-place plaza, are just some of the enhanced experiences that travelers can enjoy.

KIX Revamped Terminal 1. Photo: VINCI Airports

Nicolas Notebaert, the CEO of VINCI Concessions and President of VINCI Airports, which is responsible for operating KIX, expressed his utmost admiration for the renovations that were undertaken at Terminal 1. He emphasized the company’s commitment to developing and implementing innovative projects that aim to position their airports at the forefront of passengers’ expectations and promote positive mobility.

Notebaert further highlighted that the newly renovated international departure area exemplifies the exceptional expertise of VINCI Airports’ teams and the significant value they contribute to the countries in which they operate.

KIX Revamped Terminal 1. Photo: VINCI Airports

Unique Airport Built on an Artificial Island

Kansai International opened on September 4, 1994, as a result of the need to relieve overcrowding at Osaka’s former airport, Osaka International Airport (ITM), also known as Itami Airport. It is the primary international airport serving the cities of Osaka, Kyoto, and Kobe. The airport is located on an artificial island in the middle of Osaka Bay, 38 kilometers southwest of Osaka Station. KIX consists of two terminals.

The year 2018 saw the recognition of Terminal 1, also known as the International Terminal, as the longest airport terminal globally, with a remarkable length of 1.7 km (1.1 mi). The renowned Italian architect Renzo Piano designed the terminal.

On the other hand, Terminal 2 was specifically created as a low-cost carrier (LCC) terminal, aiming to attract such carriers by offering lower landing fees compared to Terminal 1.

KIX Revamped Terminal 1. Photo: VINCI Airports

The recent enhancements made at Terminal 1 serve multiple purposes. Not only do they aim to improve the overall customer experience, but they also enable KIX to boost its capacity for handling international passengers, increasing the number from 23 million to 40 million per year.

Moreover, this project aligns with Japan’s goals of expanding tourism and contributes to the advancement of hospitality services ahead of Expo 2025, set to take place in Osaka. As an international hub, the airport plays a significant role for All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines, and Nippon Cargo Airlines. Additionally, it serves as a hub for Peach, which holds the distinction of being Japan’s first international low-cost carrier.

Featured image VINCI Aiports