Juneyao Airlines Connects Milan with Zhengzhou, China

DALLAS — On Monday, Juneyao Airlines (HO) inaugurated a new nonstop route between Milan’s Malpensa Airport (MXP) and Zhengzhou, China.
The new route will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. Airways was present at MXP to celebrate the occasion.
This new connection is significant for MXP as it strengthens the growing Asian market there, particularly with the Chinese demographic. China is the second-largest source of non-Schengen passengers at the airport, after North America.
Chinese-Italian Connection
The introduction of this direct flight has the potential to enhance economic ties and exchanges between China and Italy. HO is a rapidly expanding company that was established 17 years ago. It operates with its subsidiary Jiuyan and has a fleet of 115 aircraft, including both wide-body and narrow-body planes.
The carrier says it serves over 300 domestic and international routes and carries approximately 20 million passengers annually. It also has a strong network of connections within China and globally, connecting the Yangtze River Delta and the Greater Bay Area.
Since 2018, the airline has expanded its international network, becoming a high-value carrier. In June 2019, it introduced the Boeing 787 Dreamliner for flights between Shanghai and Helsinki, Finland. In 2020, It also launched the Zhengzhou–Helsinki route.
Featured image: Juneyao Airlines Malpensa-Zhengzhou Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways