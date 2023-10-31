Juneyao Airlines Connects Milan with Zhengzhou, China
Juneyao Airlines Malpensa-Zhengzhou Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

DALLAS — On Monday, Juneyao Airlines (HO) inaugurated a new nonstop route between Milan’s Malpensa Airport (MXP) and Zhengzhou, China.

The new route will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. Airways was present at MXP to celebrate the occasion.

Juneyao Airlines Malpensa-Zhengzhou Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

This new connection is significant for MXP as it strengthens the growing Asian market there, particularly with the Chinese demographic. China is the second-largest source of non-Schengen passengers at the airport, after North America.

Juneyao Airlines Malpensa-Zhengzhou inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Chinese-Italian Connection

The introduction of this direct flight has the potential to enhance economic ties and exchanges between China and Italy. HO is a rapidly expanding company that was established 17 years ago. It operates with its subsidiary Jiuyan and has a fleet of 115 aircraft, including both wide-body and narrow-body planes.

Juneyao Airlines Malpensa-Zhengzhou Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

The carrier says it serves over 300 domestic and international routes and carries approximately 20 million passengers annually. It also has a strong network of connections within China and globally, connecting the Yangtze River Delta and the Greater Bay Area.

Juneyao Airlines Malpensa-Zhengzhou Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Since 2018, the airline has expanded its international network, becoming a high-value carrier. In June 2019, it introduced the Boeing 787 Dreamliner for flights between Shanghai and Helsinki, Finland. In 2020, It also launched the Zhengzhou–Helsinki route.

Juneyao Airlines Malpensa-Zhengzhou Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Featured image: Juneyao Airlines Malpensa-Zhengzhou Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

