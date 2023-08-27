July 2023 Aviation Recovery: A Tale of Tenacity

DALLAS — The commercial aviation industry continued its steadfast journey toward recovery in July. After the promising strides witnessed in June, airlines worldwide remained committed to navigating the complexities of the post-pandemic landscape. The story of July 2023 is one of resilience, adaptability, and a relentless pursuit of pre-pandemic skies.

In this analysis, we explore the flight frequency data of major global airlines during the month of July. Our aim is to uncover and evaluate the progress made by each airline, while also comparing their performance in July 2023 to that of July 2019.

American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER N766AN. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

A Summer Surge: Revisiting the Giants

The recovery movement in the US airline industry is being led by the “Big 3” carriers, with American Airlines (AA) taking the lead. In July 2023, AA operated 178,476 flights, which reflects a remarkable 4.7% increase compared to the previous month. This significant growth highlights AA’s determination to regain momentum by expanding its fleet and adding new routes, both domestically and internationally.

Delta Air Lines (DL), another major player among the Big 3 carriers, has also made significant strides in reclaiming its pre-pandemic pace. In June 2023, DL operated approximately 146,219 flights, marking a 3.9% increase compared to June 2019. This accomplishment demonstrates DL’s commitment not only to recover but to thrive in the constantly evolving aviation landscape.

Delta Air Lines has emerged as a key player in the airline industry’s recovery, thanks to its ability to adapt and innovate. By capitalizing on emerging travel trends and swiftly adjusting to shifting demand, the airline has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to serving passengers while navigating the complexities of the post-pandemic environment. Additionally, Delta Air Lines has strategically expanded both domestic and international routes and flight frequencies, solidifying its path to recovery.

N521DT Delta Air Lines Airbus A321neo KBOS BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

United Airlines (UA) has been on a steady course of recovery, with a strong focus on optimizing flight frequencies and enhancing passenger experiences. Over the past few months, UA has showcased its resilience and unwavering commitment to reclaiming its pre-pandemic position.

Despite the challenges faced, UA has managed to operate close to 134,500 flights in June 2023. This figure represents a 2.9% increase compared to the previous month, highlighting UA’s determination to restore its flight schedules and cater to the evolving demands of passengers. The airline’s consistent month-on-month growth serves as a testament to its dedication to rebuilding its operations to pre-pandemic levels.

N12114 United Airlines Boeing 757-224 B752 JFK KJFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

While these carriers have shown impressive growth compared to the previous month, they still face the lingering shadow of pre-pandemic figures. AA is currently operating at 14.6% below its flight frequencies from July 2019, while DL trails by 17.2% and UA by 15.8%. The journey towards reaching pre-pandemic levels remains challenging, but the upward trajectory observed indicates their unwavering commitment to recovery.

Southwest 737 Photo: Nashville International Airport

Budget Carriers: Scaling to New Heights

Budget carriers are renowned for their adaptability and agile business models, and they continue to shine brightly in July, the best signal of the rebound in the aviation industry.

In July 2023, Southwest Airlines (WN) once again demonstrated its prowess by achieving a flight frequency of 129,851. This marked a substantial 6.1% increase compared to the previous month, highlighting the carrier’s relentless commitment to customer-centric service and operational efficiency, which have been instrumental in its remarkable recovery.

Ryanair 9H-QDK Boeing 737-800. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Equally captivating is the journey of Ryanair (FR), which continued its upward trajectory with 98,459 flights operated in July. This represents a remarkable 5.6% growth from the previous month, showcasing FR’s unyielding determination to redefine the aviation landscape.

Ryanair’s remarkable expansion and efficient network planning have played a pivotal role in achieving these impressive feats. Notably, this growth also signifies a 29.2% increase in the airline’s flight frequencies in July 2019, further emphasizing its unparalleled recovery efforts and unwavering commitment to expansion.

China Eastern Airlines B-6538 Airbus A330-200 (SkyTeam Livery). Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Elevating the East: Chinese Carriers Surge Ahead

The East continues to captivate with its compelling narrative of recovery, and the month of July was no exception. Chinese carriers have consistently remained at the forefront of the industry’s revival, showcasing their resilience, strategic agility, and strong connections with an ever-growing market.

In July 2023, China Eastern Airlines (MU) operated close to 74,800 flights, marking a remarkable 10.7% increase from the previous year. This impressive growth signifies MU’s proactive response and unwavering determination to adapt to evolving passenger preferences and travel patterns.

China Southern Airlines (CZ), another prominent Chinese carrier, stood strong with 74,215 flights in July 2023. This flight frequency marks a noteworthy 15.2% surge from the previous month, further emphasizing CZ’s increase in services with changing market dynamics and emerging opportunities. Despite the operational challenges, CZ’s recovery journey showcases the determination and resilience that define the spirit of aviation in the East.

Air China (B-5925) Airbus A330-243. Photo: Roberto Leiro/Airways.

Air China (CA) continued its ascent with 52,591 flights in July, reflecting a commendable 6.9% growth from the previous month. CA’s ability to consistently expand its flight operations amid a complex recovery landscape is a testament to its planning and innovative strategies. In comparison to July 2019, CA’s growth is at 20.0%, signifying its resurgence as a dominant player in the industry.

Comparing these carriers to their July 2019 figures, MU continues to exceed expectations with a remarkable 4.7% growth, CZ maintains a positive trajectory with a 3.6% increase, and CA impresses with a substantial 20.0% surge. Their ability to not only recover but surpass their pre-pandemic levels showcases their commitment and strategic prowess.

As we look at these Chinese carriers, the broader lesson is evident: adaptability and agility are key components of successful recovery. The ability to pivot in response to market dynamics, adapt to changing passenger preferences, and strategically expand services whenever opportunities arise are all critical factors that have driven the performances of these carriers.

Their stories underscore the importance of efficient planning and strategic expansion when trying to operate beyond pre-pandemic levels.

Indigo VT-ITJ Airbus A320-271N. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

India’s Jewel: IndiGo’s Remarkable Recovery

India’s leading low-cost carrier, IndiGo (6E), continued to outshine expectations with its expansion and recovery in July 2023. The carrier operated 58,138 flights during the month, marking a 4.6% increase from June 2023. This growth is a reflection of 6E’s unwavering commitment to exploring changing market demands and redefining its operations to cater to evolving passenger needs.

However, the true gold nugget in the story of 6E lies in its flight frequencies when compared to July 2019. The carrier’s remarkable growth of 31.4% in just two years serves as a beacon of inspiration for fellow Indian carriers and those abroad. It shows the airline has the ability to thrive in a dynamic and ever-changing industry.

easyJet debuted its A321neo at the 2018 Farnborough Air Show. Photo: Airbus

European Dynamics: EasyJet’s Challenge

The European aviation landscape tells a nuanced story of contrasts, where challenges and triumphs coexist. EasyJet (U2), a prominent player in the region, faced headwinds in July 2023. The airline operated 55,608 flights during the month, reflecting a 6.1% decline from June 2023.

The complexity of the European aviation market, with its fluctuating travel requirements and varying demand patterns, has contributed to the current challenges faced by U2. However, U2’s unwavering commitment to adaptability and its well-known reputation for innovation position the airline favorably for future recovery.

LATAM PT-MUA Boeing 777-300ER (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Livery). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Analysis per Number of Flights

Turkish Airlines (TK): TK has proven its mettle in navigating the dynamic waters of aviation recovery. With approximately 49,409 flights in July 2023, TK achieved an impressive 4.8% growth compared to June 2023. TK’s strategic expansion and focus on optimizing flight frequencies underscore its determination to reclaim its position on the global aviation stage.

LATAM Airlines Group (LA): LA has been shaping a resilient recovery amid a changing landscape. With approximately 45,268 flights in July 2023, LA achieved a 7.2% growth compared to the previous month. LA’s maneuversanoeuvres and efforts to align with evolving travel trends have positioned it for success in a dynamic aviation environment.

Lufthansa (LH): Amid challenges, LA has been pioneering innovation on its path to recovery. Operating around 38,663 flights in July 2023, LH experienced a 4.9% increase compared to June this year. This growth, achieved despite a decline in flight frequencies, reflects LH’s agility in adapting to changing circumstances and seizing emerging opportunities.

Alaska Airlines (AS): AS has been steadfastly focused on elevating the passenger experience. With approximately 37,069 flights in July 2023, AS showcased its commitment to providing seamless travel experiences. A 5.4% increase compared to the previous month further solidifies AS’s recovery trajectory.

Air Canada C-GEFA Airbus A330-300. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Air Canada (AC): Alongside its North American counterparts, AC has been navigating challenges with a determined spirit. Operating close to 36,209 flights in July 2023, AC’s 7.8% growth compared to June 2023 stands as a testament to its resilience.

JetBlue Airways (B6): B6 has been striving for a balanced recovery on multiple fronts. Operating approximately 30,573 flights in July 2023, B6 demonstrated its commitment to both growth and passenger experience. A 3.7% increase compared to June signifies B6’s determination to reclaim its pre-pandemic position while ensuring seamless customers.

Japan’s All Nippon Airways (NH) is the world’s largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

ANA All Nippon Airways (NH): NH has been on a steady climb toward pre-pandemic heights. Operating around 27,731 flights in July 2023, ANA’s 6.0% increase compared to June 2023 reflects its gradual recovery. NH’s strategic approach to recovery, coupled with passenger-centric initiatives, positions the airline as a beacon of hope for the industry in the region.

Azul Airlines (AD): On the other side of the spectrum, AD emerged as a resounding success story, even amidst the industry’s ongoing recovery efforts. AD operated 27,716 flights in July, showcasing a remarkable 7.5% increase from the previous month. AD’s ability to navigate the complexities of the Brazilian aviation landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities has been a defining factor in its recovery journey.

Azul’s performance is a testament to the importance of strategic planning and responsive operations. While many airlines have been adversely affected by the pandemic, AD’s growth trajectory exemplifies how targeted efforts and innovative strategies can lead to resilience and revival.

Japan Airlines JA8987 Boeing 767-300 | Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

Japan Airlines (JL): The Japanese carrier has navigated challenges with unwavering tenacity. Operating approximately 26,576 flights in July 2023, JL’s 4.3% growth compared to June 2023 attests to its ability to adapt and overcome. JL’s focus on delivering quality service and optimizing operations underscores its commitment to passenger satisfaction.

British Airways (BA): BA embarked on a determined ascent to reclaim normalcy. Operating around 26,360 flights in July 2023, BA’s 3.2% growth compared to the previous month highlights its resilience.

British Airways Airbus A350-1000 (G-XWBB). Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways

A Glimpse of the Globe: Global Aviation’s Continued Resilience

As the aviation industry marches forward, the stories of July 2023 underscore the global nature of the recovery journey. While the path may differ for each carrier, the overarching theme of resilience, adaptability, and a relentless pursuit of pre-pandemic levels unites them all.

Lufthansa A380-841 (D-AIMK) arriving in Boston Logan tonight from Munich. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

The narrative of July’s recovery acknowledges and embraces the complexities of the current aviation landscape. From the growth of budget carriers like FR and 6E to the remarkable resurgence of Chinese carriers, the valuable lessons in adaptability learned from U2 and AD to the overall commitment to innovation and progress, the collective resolve of the aviation industry shines through this summer amid adversity and record demand for air travel.

China Southern Airlines B-20CK Boeing 777-31BER. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, the aviation industry’s path to recovery is marked by determination, innovation, and a shared commitment to serving passengers with safety and excellence. The stories of July 2023 serve as a reminder that while the skies may have faced turbulence, the industry’s resolve remains steadfast.

The story of July 2023 unveils a global aviation industry determined to reclaim the skies. As airlines continue to navigate the challenges of fluctuating travel demands, evolving regulations, and supply chain disruptions, their ability to adapt and recover remains a source of inspiration.

From the resurgence of US giants to the expansion of budget carriers, the ascent of Chinese carriers, India’s remarkable recovery, and the distinctive dynamics faced by European and Brazilian airlines, the collective determination of the aviation industry shines through.

Feature Image: Turkish Airlines TC-JOL Airbus A330-300 | Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways