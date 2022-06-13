JFK Airport to Start Work on New Terminal One

DALLAS – New York’s John F. Kennedy airport (JFK) expects to launch the construction of its new Terminal 1 in the summer of 2022. The US$9.5bn project has received environmental and financial clearances, allowing the airport to start the construction work.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the project its environmental approval. The regulator decided the terminal was safe and sustainable enough.

The funding was secured last week, when Ferrovial agreed to purchase an important stake in the new terminal, bringing its ownership to 49% in the consortium and taking care of the design, the construction, and the operation of the future terminal.

The construction is set to be organized in three phases, the first one including new departures and arrivals halls, and a first set of new gates. While the whole Terminal should be operational in 2030, the first gates will allow passengers to board from the new building as soon as 2026.

The companies involved in the project aim to create 10,000 jobs, including 6,000 construction jobs. Moreover, this new terminal will be the largest one at the airport, with 23 gates.

Along with 23 new gates, the terminal will offer more than 300,000 square feet of dining, retail, lounges, and recreational space. Picture: JFK Airport

Officials and Executives’ Comments

Kathy Hochul, the New York Governor, said, “The construction of this new state-of-the-art terminal at JFK is key to our vision for a new era in New York. This transformative project is moving forward full steam ahead and, when complete, will provide a passenger experience that serves as a model for the unparalleled potential of New York.”

Luke Bugeja, the CEO of Ferrovial Airports, added, “We are honoured to partner with the Port Authority of NYNJ, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico and Carlyle to bring a world-class airport terminal to life at John F Kennedy Airport.”

He continued, “This transformative project will delight travellers and deliver the intended benefits to the community of one of the world’s most popular and important destinations and international gateways to and from the US.”

With the launch of the construction of this new Terminal One, set to open in 2030, JFK will double its capacity over the next 15 years. It shows the industry’s confidence in the increase in demand for air travel over the next decades.

Featured image: This is how the new Terminal One is supposed to look. Picture: JFK Airport