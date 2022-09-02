JetSMART Jets in to Rio de Janeiro

DALLAS – South American carrier JetSMART Argentina (WJ) has announced that it is to commence flights to Rio de Janeiro (GIG) from Santiago de Chile (SCL) and Buenos Aires (EZE).

The new routes will be operated by one of the airline’s 186-seat Airbus A320. After a two-year hiatus, it will also relaunch flights from SCL to Foz do Iguaçu (IGU). WJ hopes to carry 80,000 passengers on the three new routes in the first year.

The new link between EZE to GIG will operate thrice weekly and commence on December 6. The SCL to GIG service will be flown five times per week beginning on December 29.

JetSMART Chile received its first Airbus A320neo in October 2019. Photo: Airbus

An Important Market

JetSMART’s Commercial Director, Víctor Mejía, said, “Today we are announcing new international routes to Brazil, one of the most important and dynamic markets in South America, so, not only do we expect the number of outbound and inbound travel to increase, due to the greater access we are pushing today, but we continue to connect South America with the best travel opportunities, so we are very pleased to launch these two new routes that add to the connection that JetSMART has exclusively between Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil and Santiago de Chile, thus being able to continue democratizing and bringing aviation closer to all people.”

JetSMART Argentina commenced operations in April 2019 after startup airline Alas del Sur Líneas Aéreas was acquired by Indigo Partners. The company, which owns Chilean ultra-low-cost carrier jetSMART (JA), rebranded the carrier and allowed the airline to enter the Argentinian domestic market.

Featured Image: JetSMART will no operate 72 routes across South America. Photo: JetSMART.