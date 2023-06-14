JetBlue Unveils New Livery

DALLAS — American low-cost carrier JetBlue (B6) has just unveiled the new standard livery to be applied to all of its aircraft.

The aviation industry is constantly evolving with new economic models, products, and passenger experiences. The introduction of the new B6 paint scheme is just one indication of how aircraft liveries showcase innovative trends and designs that help airlines establish strong brands to position themselves effectively in the market.

The advertising for the new paint scheme boasts that it is the “boldest, bluest plane ever,” marking a departure from the previous design which had a white fuselage. The new plane is fully blue with white and bright mint details that reflect the airline’s inflight experience and products.

The first aircraft to get the new design is N982JB, an Airbus A321-200 delivered to B6 in August 2017. The type follows the standard two-class configuration carrying 16 passengers in premium seats and 143 in the typical economy-class cabin.

The B6 livery update goes beyond simply painting the fuselage and tail a bold blue. There are also several new design elements and Easter eggs incorporated into the scheme, making it visually interesting and appealing from all angles and perspectives.

A completely new tail scheme has been applied to the aircraft, featuring an interesting pattern made of “mint leaves”, symbolizing the JetBlue brand. Photos: Laird Kay/JetBlue

New Symbols Applied to the Livery

The airline has made several updates to its aircraft’s design. The logo has been enlarged in order to balance perfectly with the mint pattern on the tail, drawing customers’ attention to the entire aircraft and not just the back of the fuselage.

Additionally, a new slogan, “A Defining MoMint,” cleverly plays on the airline’s Business Class airline product offering and suggests that B6 is embarking on a new phase of its journey.

The tail of the aircraft features a unique mint leaf pattern, which represents the airline’s strategy and brand. This pattern is accompanied by a color palette of whites, dark blues, and bright mint, which is now also present on the aircraft’s sharklets for the first time.

In addition to incorporating design details on the sides of the aircraft, the creative team has included an extra JetBlue logo on the belly of the plane. This ensures that the logo is recognizable from all angles, even from below on the ground.

Featured image: JetBlue