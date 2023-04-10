JetBlue Launches Two Florida Routes from Worcester

DALLAS — JetBlue Airways (B6) has announced that it will launch two Florida routes from Worcester Regional Airport (ORH).

The New York-based carrier announced a resumption of daily year-round service to Orlando International Airport (MCO), which will start in the summer of 2023 after being cut during B6’s COVID-19 downsize, and a seasonal winter service to Southwest Florida International Airport (RWS) in Fort Myers which will launch in the 2024 winter season.

The nonstop service to MCO will begin on June 15, 2023, and the service to Fort Myers will start on January 4, 2024. B6 connects Worcester with nonstop flights to New York and Ft. Lauderdale. B6 first started flying to ORH in 2013.

Beginning on June 15, B6 will connect Worcester and Orlando with daily flights. Flight B6488 will depart Orlando at 11:05 AM and arrive at Worcester at 1:54 PM. The return flight B6987 will depart Worcester at 2:40 PM and will return to Orlando at 5:41 PM.

The route between Worcester and Fort Myers will start as a three-times weekly service. Then by mid-February 2024, it will be increased to daily flights until the end of the Boston Red Sox spring training season, played at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.

Flight B62834 will depart Fort Myers at 12:21 PM and will arrive at Worcester at 3:21 PM. The return flight B62833 will depart Worcester at 4:06 PM and return to Fort Myers at 7:06 PM.

Worcester, which is located in central Massachusetts, is served by three airlines. American Airlines (AA) offers nonstop service to Philadelphia, Delta Air Lines (DL) offers nonstop service to New York LaGuardia, and B6 offers nonstop service to Ft. Lauderdale, New York John F. Kennedy, Orlando, and Fort Myers.

N3065J JetBlue A220-300 KBOS BOS. Photo: Jinyuan Liu/Airways

Comments from JetBlue, State Officials

JetBlue Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes commented, “We are proud to introduce even more options to connect our Massachusetts customers to the places they want to fly with more nonstop Florida service from Worcester…Customers can now much more easily travel back and forth to Florida with JetBlue’s low fares and award-winning service, including with daily flights to Fort Myers during the Red Sox Spring Training.”

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey commented, “Worcester Regional Airport is an important economic asset for the entire state, and these new routes will help deliver even more growth and connectivity for our businesses and residents.”

She added, “I congratulate Massport and our federal, state, and city partners for securing this expansion with JetBlue and building on the economic and tourism benefits for Central Massachusetts.”

Featured image: N3058J jetBlue Airways Airbus A220-300 KBOS BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways