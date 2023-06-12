JetBlue Secures Permanent Schiphol Winter Slots

DALLAS — JetBlue (B6) will be able to continue flights from Boston and New York City to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport (AMS) for the coming winter seasons. Unlike the slots it obtained to launch the market this summer, the winter slots come with “historical” rights, allowing it to keep them for future years as long as it operates.

Airport Coordination Netherlands (ACNL), the airport’s slot coordinator, notified B6 on May 30, 2023, that the carrier would receive slots for the Winter 2023/2024 scheduling season to support its previously announced nonstop service from New York and Boston.

The winter slots will be eligible for historic status, as per the airline’s US Department of Transportation (DOT) Filing. However, the Dutch regulator reiterated that the airline would have no claim to historic status for such slots during the Summer 2024 scheduling season.

While the airline can still apply for summer 2024 AMS slots to continue the route, paxex.aero reports that B6 will seek intervention under the IATFCPA “should the Dutch Government impose an unjustifiable or unreasonable restriction on JetBlue’s continued access to AMS for the Summer 2024 season and beyond.”

Complaint Is Withdrawn

JetBlue has asked the DOT for permission to withdraw its complaint and pursue diplomatic action in light of the winter AMS slot allocation and the fact that the carrier will not know its status for Summer 2024 for several months.

However, the carrier emphasizes that the withdrawal of its complaint “should not be construed as an indication that there are no remaining issues at AMS warranting Department involvement.”

Feature image: jetBlue N967JT Airbus A321-231(WL). Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways