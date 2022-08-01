JetBlue to Restart Flights to Guadeloupe in the Caribbean

DALLAS – American low-cost carrier JetBlue (B6) is to resume flights from New York (JFK) to Pointe a Pitre International Airport (PTP) on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.

The thrice-weekly seasonal service, flying Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, will restart on November 5. B6 is the only airline flying to the island archipelago from the northeastern US. The route had previously been operated by Norwegian (DY). However, the airline canceled its French Caribbean operations in early 2019.

The JetBlue Airbus A320 (N648JB) wears ‘Vacations’ title to advertise the airline’s flight and cruise packages. Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways.

Diversifying the Route Map

B6 initially launched the route on February 1, 2020, operated by one of the airline’s Airbus A320s. At the time, B6’s Director of Route Planning, Andrea Lusso, said, “As we advance our targeted focus city build-out plans, Guadeloupe allows us to diversify our route map and introduce JetBlue customers to this unique island destination.”

“At the same time, we are solidifying our leading position in the Caribbean with the only service between the French Caribbean island and the northeast.”

Described by B6 as ‘one of the Caribbean’s best-kept secrets,’ Guadeloupe, just four and a half hours’ flying time from JFK, is made up of five main islands: Basse-Terre, Grande-Terre, Le Désirade, Les Saintes, Marie Galante, and various smaller islands and inlets.

JetBlue is currently in the midst of a US$3.8bn merger deal with ultra-LCC Spirit (NK). If the deal does go through, it will propel B6 from the seventh to the fifth largest carrier in the US.

Featured Image: The relaunched service will be operated by one of B6s Airbus A320 aircraft. Photo: Matthew Calise/Airways.