JetBlue Secures Permanent London Heathrow Slot

DALLAS -JetBlue (B6) announced today that it has secured a permanent slot at London-Heathrow Airport (LHR) less than a year after its first transatlantic flight touched down.

Due to the lull in movements caused by the pandemic, B6 was initially permitted to operate from LHR using a temporary slot that was granted. This new permanent slot will be implemented with the introduction of the 2022-2023 winter schedule.

Aside from the pioneering link between New York (JFK) and LHR, the airline has also established roots at London Gatwick (LGW), after launching a direct link between JFK and LGW in September last year. According to the press release, the carrier will increase its connectivity to the UK by offering five flights across the pond each day by the end of this year. LHR will have a connection to JFK as well as a connection to Boston Logan (BOS), whereas LGW will have a double daily connection to JFK and a single daily connection to BOS.

jetBlue N967JT Airbus A321-231(WL): Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

Comments from JetBlue

Following an earlier press release, CEO Robin Hayes said, ”The U.S. – U.K. air corridor is among the busiest in the world, and to effectively compete JetBlue is adding more flights across the North Atlantic, growing from just one daily flight last summer to five by this fall. And with permanent slots at Heathrow – the highest in-demand slots globally – we’re now positioned to provide long-term service at one of the busiest airports in the world. This is an incredible opportunity for a carrier like JetBlue as we introduce transatlantic travelers to our great fares and award-winning service.”

The airline will continue to use the Long Range variant of its Airbus A321 Neo fleet on all UK routes. These aircraft are outfitted with 24 Mint suites and 114 seats in what the airline refers to as its Core offering, as it seeks to improve public perception of its main cabin product. B6 claims that its Core seats have more leg room than competitors, and it distinguishes itself by providing free high-speed WiFI access to all passengers.

Featured image: N2027J, jetBlue Airways Airbus A321NEO. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways