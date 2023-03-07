JetBlue Launches New York-Paris Nonstop Service

DALLAS — JetBlue (B6) will begin its nonstop service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) this summer. Flights will begin on June 29, 2023, with this route marking the second transatlantic debut for the airline, which launched a nonstop London service in August 2021.

“Our successful London service proves customers can book low fares without compromising great service,” says Robin Hayes, chief executive officer at JetBlue.

Hayes added, “We are excited to continue disrupting the transatlantic market and offer business and leisure customers traveling to and from Paris an opportunity to experience our highly acclaimed Mint and core products in a market that has suffered from high fares by legacy carriers for far too long.”

JetBlue will begin flights from JFK-CDG starting this June onboard the Airbus A321 aircraft. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

Flight Schedule

Flights will operate daily, running eastbound from JFK-CDG at 5:09 pm and landing at 6:55 am the next day. From CDG-JFK, the flight will leave at 8:55 am and land at 11:51 am. All flights will operate on an Airbus A321 aircraft that has 24 Mint Suite seats, 114 core seats, and a spacious cabin interior.

The airline’s Mint experience features lie-flat private suites with a sliding door, whereas the core seats include a build-your-own dining concept, thanks to B6’s partnership with Dig.

In addition, customers on the aircraft have free, unlimited high-speed wifi along with a curated selection of live TV channels and an extensive assortment of entertainment.

Header image: N999JQ JetBlue Airways Airbus A321-231 KBOS/BOS. Marty Basaria/Airways