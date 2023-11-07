JetBlue Unveils New Caribbean Destinations

DALLAS — American low-cost carrier JetBlue (B6) has announced that it will operate new routes connecting Los Angeles (LAX), Orlando (MCO), and Boston (BOS) to countries in the Caribbean.

This move will expand B6’s growing network in the Caribbean, increasing the number of destinations to 25. The carrier is also launching a new service to Belize in December 2023.

Jetblue Airbus A321-200LR N2060J. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Routes Connecting Florida to the Caribbean

JetBlue’s new routes include daily services between Orlando International Airport and Punta Cana (PUJ), Orlando, and Santiago (STI), which are in the Dominican Republic. This addition makes B6 the only airline to serve Santiago year-round with its nonstop service from Orlando.

MCO – PUJ Flight #1077 PUJ – MCO Flight #1078 8:54 a.m.–11:25 a.m. 12:25 p.m.–3:23 p.m. Daily Schedule between Orlando (MCO) and Punta Cana (PUJ)

MCO – STI Flight #1265 STI – MCO Flight #1266 8:00 a.m.–10:15 a.m. 11:15 p.m.–1:56 p.m. Daily Schedule between Orlando (MCO) and Santiago (STI)

jetBlue N967JT Airbus A321-231(WL). Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

Routes Connecting Both Coasts to the Caribbean

JetBlue plans to connect both America’s west and east coasts to the Caribbean. Following its inaugural service from New York City to St. Kitts this month, B6 will add a new nonstop route, bringing Boston and the East Coast to Grenada (GND).

The airline will also run service from Los Angeles to Nassau (NAS), the Bahamas capital. This will add to the airline’s existing flights from New York JFK, Orlando, and Fort Lauderdale (FLL), which are flown daily. JetBlue also periodically offers nonstop service to Nassau from Boston. Both of these services will be operated on Saturdays only.

Currently, the airline is the only airline flying nonstop between Boston and the island nation of Grenada and also flies daily services from New York’s JFK Airport to Grenada.

BOS – GND Flight #2153 GND – BOS Flight #2152 8:00 a.m.–12:48 p.m. 2:47 p.m.–8:04 p.m. Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Grenada (GND)

Operating on Saturdays Only



LAX – NAS Flight #2710 NAS – LAX Flight #2711 7:10 a.m.–3:22 p.m. 4:42 p.m.–7:50 p.m. Schedule between Los Angeles (LAX) and Nassau (NAS), operating on Saturdays Only

Feature image: jetBlue Airways Airbus A321 (N935JB). Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways