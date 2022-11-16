JetBlue Launches Paris Flights

DALLAS – American carrier Jetblue (B6), has announced its second European destination– Paris. Come summer 2023, the new transatlantic link will be the second for B6 after its initial launch to London back in 2021.

The new service would run from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in the summer of 2023, and in due time an additional route from Boston Logan (BOS) to Paris will follow.

Photo: JetBlue

Prevailing Demand for Paris Flights

“JetBlue is offering something completely unique to what you get from the big global legacy airlines on these routes – where a single high-fare joint venture operates nearly three-quarters of the flying,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue.

“The response to our London service is proof that combining great service with low fares works. We can’t wait to bring our reimagined Mint and core offerings to Continental Europe’s most visited city.”

France is the world’s most visited country with some 75 million annual travelers, and Paris is the largest city in mainland Europe.

According to a report by Routes, The New York-Paris market is currently served by six airlines, with Air France offering 6X-daily flights between CDG and JFK. Delta Air Lines serves the route 2X-daily and American Airlines 5X-weekly. In addition, United Airlines flies CDG-JFK daily, while French Bee and La Compagnie offer a 4X-weekly and 6X-weekly service respectively between Paris Orly (ORY) and Newark (EWR).

Passengers in both the core and Mint classes of B6 will enjoy unlimited, high-speed wi-fi on all flights to Paris. The aircraft used on the route would be the Airbus A321LR, which allows the carrier to venture into these demand-driven long-haul links.

An additional boost makes the LR version stretch its range to 4000 nautical miles allowing it to cross the pond thanks to three additional center fuel tanks.

Featured image: Michael Rodeback/Airways