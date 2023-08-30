JetBlue Lands in Amsterdam

DALLAS – JetBlue (B6) has launched its latest transatlantic route between New York (JFK) and Amsterdam (AMS), which took off on August 29. The new daily service joins London, which began in August 2021 and Paris, which launched in June last year.

Flight B62288 departs JFK at 22:00, arriving at the Dutch capital at 11:35 the following day. The return, B62289, leaves AMS at 13:35 and arrives in New York at 16:20 local time.

The flights are operated by the airline’s new Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft. JetBlue received its first A321LR in April 2021. The jets feature 24 lie-flat seats in its Mint premium cabin and 114 seats in economy.

A new service from Boston (BOS) to AMS will commence on September 20, 2023.

N982JB JetBlue Airways Airbus A321-200 KBOS BOS All-Blue Livery. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways.

Breaking the Legacy Monopoly

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said, “JetBlue’s transatlantic service has proven to lower fares and benefit customers in markets that have suffered for decades from high fares by legacy carriers. We look forward to introducing our award-winning Mint and core service to business and leisure customers traveling to and from Amsterdam.”

Meanwhile, Ruud Sondag, president and CEO of Royal Schiphol Group, added, “It is a pleasure to welcome JetBlue to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and their contribution to Schiphol’s network. Most importantly, with JetBlue deploying their new Airbus A321neo LR aircraft, they contribute to noise reduction and sustainability efforts.”

As part of the airline’s sustainability commitment, additional sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) was sourced for the inaugural service from AMS. This was provided by AirBP ‘as the airline continues to explore additional SAF opportunities in its European destinations and we all work together to build a more sustainable future of flight.’

Featured Image: Jetblue Airbus A321-200N(LR) (N2060J). Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways.