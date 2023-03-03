JetBlue Increases New York-Curaçao Service

DALLAS — JetBlue (B6) has announced two additional flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Curaçao International Airport (CUR). Flight service will begin on April 6, 2023, increasing the nonstop route from three to five days a week.

The Caribbean nonstop frequency bump arrives as a result of the growing demand from the U.S. market along with the partnership between B6 and the island stakeholders.

“As of November, total US arrivals exceeded our goals, achieving 152% of our target visitors out of the US market and we are confident this upcoming year will continue on that path. These additional flights are a testament to that,” said Ruisandro Cijntje, Curaçao’s Minister of Economic Development, regarding the new flight additions.

jetBlue N503JB Airbus A320-232. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Flight Schedule

Roundtrip routes will be available on Monday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Flights will depart from JFK at 8 am and arrive in CUR at 1:25 pm.

Return flights from CUR to JFK will depart at 2:25 pm and land at 6:29 pm. Flights are currently available for passengers to book.

JetBlue operates Airbus A320 aircraft on flights from JFK) to CUR.

