JetBlue Increases New York-Curaçao Service
DALLAS — JetBlue (B6) has announced two additional flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Curaçao International Airport (CUR). Flight service will begin on April 6, 2023, increasing the nonstop route from three to five days a week.

The Caribbean nonstop frequency bump arrives as a result of the growing demand from the U.S. market along with the partnership between B6 and the island stakeholders.

“As of November, total US arrivals exceeded our goals, achieving 152% of our target visitors out of the US market and we are confident this upcoming year will continue on that path. These additional flights are a testament to that,” said Ruisandro Cijntje, Curaçao’s Minister of Economic Development, regarding the new flight additions.

jetBlue N503JB Airbus A320-232. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Flight Schedule

Roundtrip routes will be available on Monday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Flights will depart from JFK at 8 am and arrive in CUR at 1:25 pm.

Return flights from CUR to JFK will depart at 2:25 pm and land at 6:29 pm. Flights are currently available for passengers to book.

JetBlue operates Airbus A320 aircraft on flights from JFK) to CUR.

Featured image: N505JB jetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

Transport Union Aims to Quash JetBlue-Spirit Deal

Rachel Dube is a freelance travel and beauty writer based in NYC. Her work has appeared in The Zoe Report, Insider, and CN Traveller, among many others. When she's not writing, she is planning her next trip or spending time with her pup, Cookie. Most days you'll find Rachel researching destinations, hanging out with her friends and family, or planning her next flight route.

