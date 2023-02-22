JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale-Tallahassee Schedule

DALLAS – JetBlue (B6) has announced that its new service from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) will begin on January 4, 2024. The service is now available to book.

In accordance with Broward County’s plan to expand the airport’s facilities, B6 is expected to offer more than 250 daily departures by 2027 after its merger with Spirit.

JetBlue states that this growth will make Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood an even more attractive option for South Florida customers compared to the dominant legacy carrier in Miami.

While both carriers have seen success in Fort Lauderdale, the merger between B6 and Spirit (NK) will open up long-term possibilities to add new domestic and international markets and routes that would otherwise not be available from the B6 focus city.

The schedule between FLL and TLH daily service starting next year is as follows:

FLL-TLH Flight #2396 TLH-FLL Flight #2397 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. 9:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

N2060J jetBlue Airways Airbus A321-271NX KBOS/BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

Comments from JetBlue

JetBlue’s Dave Clark, head of revenue and planning, said, “This route has long suffered from high fares and regional plane service and the response in Florida to this much-needed connection between the state capital and South Florida has been incredible. Customers can now travel much more easily and frequently with JetBlue’s low fares and award-winning experience.”

Mr. Clark added, “We’ve laid out an ambitious growth plan for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, enabled by our planned combination with Spirit. This combination will allow many more choices for air travel in and out of South Florida in the years to come.”

Featured image: N3065J JetBlue Airways Airbus A220-371 KBOS/BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways