JetBlue Expands Its Winter Caribbean Network

DALLAS — US LCC JetBlue (B6) continues to add more routes to its network, this time with a new expansion to the Caribbean from four different hubs come winter.

Passengers flying from New York-John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) will now enjoy connections to St. Kitts and Nevis (SKB) three times a week, plus three-weekly flight to Belize City (BZE), starting November 2 and December 6, respectively.

David Jehn, VP of Network Planning and Partnerships at B6, said, “We are proud to continue diversifying our network and to introduce even more options to connect our customers to the places they want to fly, bringing more great service and everyday low fares to more customers. These new routes will position JetBlue to deliver even more growth to popular destinations across Latin America and the Caribbean.”

The airline will also add three other routes in November, flying from Orlando (MCO) to Raleigh (RDU) daily, Boston (BOS) to Grenada (GND) on Saturdays and Los Angeles (LAX) to Nassau (NAS) on Saturdays as well.

All these new flights will be operated by the airline’s diverse fleet of Airbus A220, A320, A321, and Embraer E-190 aircraft, all of which the airline owns and operates more than 280 units in total.

JetBlue is continuously expanding its influence in the Southern United States and the Caribbean and is bound to become the largest operator in those regions soon. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

The Popularity of the Caribbean

Flying to the Caribbean from the US and Canada has never been easier. The leisure and holiday industry dominant in the Caribbean islands and territories has attracted the North-American tourists so much that it is one of the first choices for traveling during the winter break.

Mild weather and world-famous beach landscapes have much to do with the popularity of the Caribbean for tourists coming for a weekend holiday on low-cost airlines such as B6, Frontier (FL), Spirit Airlines (NK), and Sunwing (WG).

From B6’s perspective, its passengers can enjoy travel opportunities to more than 10 destinations in the entire Caribbean region from various hubs across the US, including Los Angeles (LAX), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Orlando (MCO), Boston (BOS) or New York (EWR/JFK).

In the last decade, and thanks to its changing strategy of opening more routes south of the United States, B6 has become one of the biggest players in the Caribbean market.

Featured image: JetBlue Airbus A320 landing in Sint Maarten, one of the most popular leisure destinations in the Caribbean. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways