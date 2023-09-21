JetBlue Expands to Amsterdam

DALLAS — JetBlue (B6) has broadened its European reach by commencing nonstop flights between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS). This expansion follows the successful launch of service from New York (JFK) on August 29.

“Our recently launched Amsterdam service from New York has already been very successful, and we are thrilled to expand our low fares and great service to Amsterdam to our Boston customers,” stated Dave Clark, head of revenue and planning at JetBlue. He added, “Adding nonstop service to Amsterdam benefits business and leisure customers who have suffered from high fares by legacy carriers for decades and brings more options to our customers in our New England focus city.”

Boston’s destination partners are equally excited about this nonstop service, as Martha Sheridan, Meet Boston President & CEO, remarked, “The Netherlands is a very important overseas source market for us, annually sending more than 30,000 visitors to our region, and these visitors inject upwards of $35 million into our regional economy.” She emphasized, “JetBlue’s expansion into key European markets is a critical conduit for Boston to fully recover its market share of international visitors.”

N2060J jetBlue Airways Airbus A321-271NX KBOS/BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

Aircraft, Schedule

JetBlue will operate these daily flights using its Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft, featuring 24 redesigned Mint Suite seats, 114 core seats, and a sleek and spacious Airspace cabin interior.

The A321, offering the range of a wide-body but with the economics of a single-aisle aircraft, will enable B6 to effectively disrupt the market with the airline’s award-winning service and low fares.

The B6 AMS schedule:

B6 31 BOS-AMS daily, departing at 10:13 pm and arriving at 09:35 am (+1).

B6 32 AMS-BOS daily, departing at 11:35 am and arriving at 02:00 pm.

Featured image: jetBlue N967JT Airbus A321-231(WL). Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways