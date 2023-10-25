JetBlue to Start Flights to Dublin, Edinburgh

DALLAS — JetBlue (B6) has unveiled plans for three new seasonal summer routes in 2024, enhancing its services to Ireland and Scotland. These routes will complement the carrier’s existing operations in London (LHR), Paris (CDG), and Amsterdam (AMS).

The airline will operate these flights with an Airbus A321neos, featuring 160 seats, including 16 Mint Suite business class seats and 144 economy class seats. While these planes showcase B6’s latest cabins, it’s important to note that the configuration is not as premium as the Airbus A321LRs, which offer more Mint seats.

New York (JFK) to Dublin (DUB) Route: Between March 13 and September 30, 2024, B6 will operate a daily seasonal flight from JFK to DUB. The flight schedule is as follows:

B6841: JFK to DUB, departing 9:30 PM, arriving at 8:15 AM (+1 day)

JFK to DUB, departing 9:30 PM, arriving at 8:15 AM (+1 day) B6842: DUB to JFK, departing 11:45 AM, arriving at 3:25 PM

This 3,179-mile flight is blocked at 6 hours and 45 minutes eastbound and 7 hours and 40 minutes westbound. B6 will face competition from Aer Lingus (EI), Delta Air Lines (DL), and United Airlines (UA). It is worth noting that B6 has a close partnership with EI.

Delta and JetBlue. Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways

Boston (BOS) to Dublin (DUB) Route: B6 will also operate a daily seasonal flight between BOS and DUB from March 13 to September 30, 2024. The flight schedule is as follows:

B6353: BOS to DUB departing 10:30 PM, arriving 8:45 AM (+1 day)

BOS to DUB departing 10:30 PM, arriving 8:45 AM (+1 day) B6354: DUB to BOS departing 11:30 AM, arriving 2:45 PM

Covering a distance of 2,993 miles, this flight is blocked at 6 hours and 15 minutes eastbound and 7 hours and 15 minutes westbound. In this market, B6 will compete with EI and DL as well.

United and Jetblue. Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways

New York (JFK) to Edinburgh (EDI) Route: Additionally, JetBlue will operate a daily seasonal flight between JFK and EDI from May 22 to September 30, 2024. The flight schedule is as follows:

B673: JFK to EDI, departing at 10:15 PM, arriving at 10:25 AM (+1 day)

JFK to EDI, departing at 10:15 PM, arriving at 10:25 AM (+1 day) B672: EDI to JFK, departing at 12:30 PM, arriving at 3:15 PM

Covering a distance of 3,225 miles, this flight is blocked at 7 hours and 10 minutes eastbound and 7 hours and 45 minutes westbound. B6 will face competition from DL and UA in this market.

JetBlue continues to expand its offerings, providing travelers with more options to explore destinations in Ireland and Scotland during the summer season.

Featured image: N4062J JetBlue Airbus A321-271NX A21N JFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways