August 17, 2022
JetBlue to Pay US$3.6m in Flight Attendant Case
Airlines Industry

JetBlue to Pay US$3.6m in Flight Attendant Case

DALLAS – JetBlue Airways (B6) will pay US$3.6m to more than 500 of its Flight Attendants (FA) to resolve a 2015 wage lawsuit. 

When forced to forgo breaks, B6 FAs alleged that the airline did not compensate them, in violation of California law. 

Attorneys for B6 FAs recounted that their clients had sued the carrier in 2015 for the mentioned violations of the California Labor Code: failure to pay minimum wage, nonpayments of extra hours, failure to pay to wait time penalties, and inability to provide detailed wage statements.

The plaintiffs wanted to request preliminary authorization of a settlement (US$3.6m), which B6, is said not to oppose, according to the case. 

Photo: jetBlue

A Significant Payout

According to the plaintiffs’ attorneys, the settlement “will give a considerable payout to the LWDA and significant individual settlement amounts to about 568 members of the settlement parties.” 

“The settlement also includes compensation to an overtime and final pay class in accordance with this Court’s ruling in Plaintiffs’ favor on those claims,” the attorneys stated. The agreement is not reversionary and is not based on the filing of claims.

The case was a part of a dispute as to whether flight attendants who are situated in California but devote significant amounts of time in the air must abide by the state’s stringent and comprehensive wage standards. 

According to Reuters, US District Judge Jeffrey White dismissed several of the claims in 2016 and 2017, but he put the case on hold while many related lawsuits were appealed. White changed his mind and resurrected additional cases against B6 in 2020 following the plaintiff-friendly judgments. 

Featured image: jetBlue N763JB Airbus A320-232 jetBlue Retrojet. Photo: Matthew Calise/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

author
Winifred Itungu is an experienced freelance writer and researcher, with vast knowledge in different fields, including aviation. She is also a content creator and well-trained community manager. Based in Kampala, Uganda.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, History, Industry

The History of International Airlines Group

August 17, 2022
Airlines, Routes

Delta Air Lines Adds Second Seoul-Incheon Service

August 17, 2022
Airlines, Industry

Edelweiss Air Expands Long-haul Fleet

August 17, 2022
Airlines, Routes

Ryanair to Add 500 Flights from Stansted Airport

August 16, 2022

You cannot copy content of this page

X

SPIN TO WIN!

  • Get a discount coupon valid for our magazine subscription plans!
  • One (1) spin per email.
Try Your Luck!
Never
Remind later
No thanks