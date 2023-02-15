Jet2 Opens US$10m Purpose Built Training Centre

DALLAS – The UK’s third largest scheduled carrier, Jet2.com has opened a new training facility for its air and ground staff.

Located near the carrier’s biggest base, Manchester Airport (MAN), the US$10.2m (£8.5m) purpose-built centre will train thousands of LS staff each year, creating around 12 full-time positions.

LS has leased several Airbus A330s from UK leasing company Air Tanker. Photo: Daniel Crawford/Airways.

“Growth Journey”

LS CEO Steve Heapy said: “Today’s exciting announcement is the latest stage on our growth journey and is another demonstration of our commitment to investing in our successful business.

“This fantastic new facility complements our existing training centre and enables us to train and develop our award-winning teams as we grow, so that our flight deck, cabin crew, ground operations and engineering teams can continue to provide the first-class experience that our customers have come to know and love when they travel with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.”

Jet2 Boeing 737-3Q8(QC) – G-GDFE. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways.

Incoming Aircraft

Currently, Jet2 focuses its training at its first training centre near Bradford, Yorkshire, which opened in 2014. The new facility will now underpin the airline’s ambitious growth plans. In an official statement, the airline added, ‘ The new training centre will play a critical role in ensuring that Jet2.com has highly-trained colleagues who can continue to provide the company’s award-winning customer experience in line with this growth.’

The leisure-focused airline has 98 firm orders for Airbus A320neo family aircraft, with options to extend the order to 146. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2028.

Featured Image: Jet2 A321-200 (G-HLYA) at Manchester Airport. Photo: Daniel Crawford/Airways.