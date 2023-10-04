Jet2 Unveils Four New Routes from Scotland in 2024

DALLAS — Jet2.com (LS) has announced exciting news for travelers from Edinburgh Airport (EDI). The airline will be introducing four new holiday routes next year, along with additional summer and winter capacity. They are also planning to add an extra aircraft by summer 2024. Steve Heapy, the CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, has stated that this expansion will result in their “biggest summer ever.”

Starting in March next year, travelers from Scotland will have the opportunity to fly to Rome from Edinburgh. LS will be introducing new Monday and Friday flights to this popular destination. Additionally, they will be launching new Wednesday services to Malta in May.

Jet2 is not only increasing its summer services, but it is also responding to the demand for winter holidays. They will be operating weekly Saturday services to Chambery between February and April 2024. Furthermore, starting from October next year until March 2025, LS will be running flights to Prague twice a week.

To accommodate the growing demand, LS has added thousands of extra seats for summer 2024 to more than ten of its most popular destinations. These include the Canary Islands, mainland Spain, Turkey, Cyprus, Greece, Croatia, and Italy.

Kate Sherry, the chief commercial officer (Aero) at Edinburgh Airport, expressed her excitement about the expanded choice for passengers. She mentioned that having more destinations to fly to with LS next summer will allow people to start planning their special holidays. The addition of an extra aircraft for summer 2024 demonstrates the airline’s commitment to Scotland’s capital and delivering seamless travel experiences.

Overall, with these new routes and increased capacity, LS and Jet2holidays will operate up to 96 weekly flights to 32 destinations from EDI during peak periods. This represents a capacity increase of more than 20% compared to summer 2023, with nearly one million seats available for sale in summer 2024.

Featured image: Jet2 Boeing 757-200 (G-LSAH). Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways