Jet2.com Expands Greek Island Flight Schedule for Brits

DALLAS — Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have addressed the increased interest from customers seeking Greek vacations later in the year by introducing additional flights and holiday packages to Crete (Heraklion) and Rhodes in November 2024.

To accommodate the demands of British holidaymakers, the prominent leisure airline and the largest tour operator in the UK have promptly allocated over 11,000 extra seats to these destinations from nine UK bases. This decision provides customers with greater flexibility in planning and securing their desired holidays for the upcoming summer and beyond.

By expanding their flight options, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are effectively meeting the strong demand for their highly regarded flights and ATOL-protected package trips.

Alongside the extension of the flight season, a selection of exceptional hotels can now be booked in the aforementioned Greek islands for early November. CEO Steve Heapy highlights their dedication to fulfilling customer preferences and offering a wide range of holiday choices.

Regarding this extension of the vacation season in these sought-after Greek locations, the CEO is quoted by bdaily.co.uk as saying, “There continues to be enormous demand for Summer 24 from British holidaymakers, who want nothing more than to get away to the sunshine and enjoy their well-deserved holidays.”

Featured image: Jet2.com Boeing 757-200 (G-LSAH). Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways