Jet2 Announces Airbus A320neo Order



DALLAS – Long-time Boeing operator Jet2 (LS) has announced it has placed a firm order with Airbus for 35 A320neo aircraft with options to increase this number to 71.

In an official statement, the Leeds Bradford (LBA) based low-cost airline said that the order was ‘to meet the future anticipated growth of its Leisure Travel business and to refresh its existing aircraft fleet.’

The announcement follows the order for 36 A321neos placed in August 2021. LS later added 15 airframes to the order in October 2021, taking the total number to 51. Today’s announcement brings the total number of A320 family aircraft on order by the airline to 98 firm orders with options on a further 48.

LS currently has 51 A321s on order. Photo: Airbus

Growing Relationship with Airbus

Jet2 Executive Chairman Philip Meeson said, “We are delighted to build on our existing relationship with Airbus and to have placed this additional aircraft order which provides the Company with the certainty of supply well into the next decade.”

“The order reflects our confidence that we have a much-loved product built on sector-leading customer service which we can continue to grow, and these aircraft will ensure our customers have a wonderfully comfortable and enjoyable experience as they travel with us for their well-deserved Real Package Holidays from Jet2holidays® or scheduled holiday flights with Jet2.com.”

The total value of the order is approximately US$3.9 million, although the airline ‘has negotiated significant discounts from the base price.’ Deliveries are expected to begin in 2028, with the final example arriving in 2031. Financing for the deal is to be sourced through a combination of internal resources and debt.

Featured Image: The airline has long been a Boeing operator, utilizing the 737-300, -800, and 757. Photo: Jet2.com