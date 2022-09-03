Airlines Cancel Flights as Super Typhoon Heads for Japan

DALLAS – Strong winds caused by Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, which is moving toward Japan’s southern Okinawan islands, have forced local officials to issue evacuation orders and airlines to cancel flights.

Separate advisories from local authorities stated that inhabitants of Okinawa’s Miyakojima and Ishigaki cities were advised to leave their houses before the winds grew stronger on Saturday.

While All Nippon Airways (NH) canceled 44 flights on Saturday and 22 on Sunday, Japan Airlines (JL) announced on Saturday that it had canceled 56 flights, affecting around 3,230 travelers.

Additionally, Japan’s Skymark Airlines (BC) also canceled 14 flights Saturday and nine on Sunday.

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor nears Japan. Image: CIRA/RAMMB. On the right, the latest vessel positions as of Sept. 3 are in yellow with the radius of 64-knot wind forecasts from earlier Sept. 3 in red.

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the storm has maximum sustained winds of around 92 miles per hour (148 kilometers per hour) and gusts of about 132 mph. Over the weekend, those speeds are anticipated to pick up, increasing the threat posed by the winds.

Taiwan issued a land warning early on Saturday. The tourist island of Jeju is anticipated to be hit by the typhoon on Monday or Tuesday. One of the most devastating typhoons to ever strike Korea, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration, has been predicted.

This is a developing story.

Featured image: ANA – All Nippon Airways JA897A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Max Langley/Airways