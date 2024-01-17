Japan Airlines Names Mitsuko Tottori as First Female President

DALLAS — Japan Airlines (JL) has appointed Mitsuko Tottori as its first female president, marking a significant milestone in a country grappling with gender inequality in the workplace.

On April 1, Tottori, a senior managing executive officer and former flight attendant who has been with JL since 1985, will take on the role. This appointment will see the current president, Yuji Akasaka, transition to the position of chairman with representative authority. Meanwhile, Yoshiharu Ueki, the current chairman, is set to retire from his post.

Mitsuko Tottori’s Rise at Japan Airlines

Since joining the company in April 1985, Mitsuko Tottori has held various positions of increasing responsibility. She served as Senior Director in the Cabin Attendants Office II and then Vice President in the Narita Cabin Attendants II Department. In April 2019, she became Vice President of the Cabin Safety Promotion Department and later Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of the Cabin Attendants Division in April 2020.

By April 2022, she was promoted to Managing Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of the Cabin Attendants Division. In June 2023, she became a Representative Director and senior Managing Executive Officer and assumed the roles of Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, and Chief Customer Officer.

The appointment comes amid mounting pressure on Japanese companies to improve gender diversity and address the country’s wide gender pay gap. JL aims to have women comprise 30% of its managers by March 2026, with the current figure standing at 22.8% as of March 2023.

Tottori hopes her appointment will inspire and empower female employees to pursue their career goals. She is now part of the JL leadership, focused on recovering from the pandemic and enhancing safety operations and service.

Featured image: Japan Airlines JA8987 Boeing 767-300 | Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways