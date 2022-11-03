Japan Airlines’ First Quarterly Profits Since Pandemic
Airlines Business / Finance

Japan Airlines’ First Quarterly Profits Since Pandemic

  • by
  • November 3, 2022
  • 1 minute read

DALLAS – Japan Airlines (JL) has posted its first quarterly profit for the first time since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. In the three months to September, JL posted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of Y27.9bn (US$189m). Meanwhile, revenues jumped 122% to ¥349.6bn (US$2.4bn).

Low-cost subsidiaries ZIPAIR (ZG), Spring Japan (IJ), and Jetstar Japan (GK) produced ¥8.1bn (US$54m) in revenues, up from ¥0.8bn (US$5.3m).

Japan Airlines Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

International Recovery

The airline has said that the results have been helped by the recovery of international air travel and a continuing strong performance in its cargo operation. Indeed, freight revenues increased by 28.3% to ¥126bn (US$849m).

In an official statement, JL said, “Passenger demand for both international and domestic [travel] is steadily recovering as a result of a growing trend toward a balance of preventing the COVID-19 pandemic and socio-economic activities.”

“International passenger demand is gradually recovering due to continued strong transit demand between Asia and North America amid a global recovery in passenger demand, as well as a gradual recovery of demand for outbound business trips and tourism demand.”

IJ operates a fleet of six 737-800s. Photo: Christian Winter/Airways

Easing Restrictions

Japan has faced stringent covid restrictions during the pandemic. This saw a cap on the number of international passengers allowed to enter the country. Twenty thousand per day were permitted in June 2022, which increased to 50,000 in September. Domestic flights have also benefitted from a government support program, offering a 40% discount on air travel.

Japan Airlines has now raised its yearly forecast revenue to ¥1,404bn (US$9.5bn), an increase of ¥14bn from its previous forecast. However, it offers a cautious outlook for the coming months, with concerns over a “seventh wave” of coronavirus.

Featured image: JL’s profits have been boosted by a surge in international air travel. Photo: Christian Winter/Airways

Northern Italy’s main international airport is getting more than a facelift. The history of Honduras’ long gone national airline. The nicest holiday-ornamented airports worldwide, and much more in the new issue of Airways Magazine.

Tags:

Share This Post:

European Deputy Editor
Writer, aviation fanatic, and Airways European Deputy Editor, Lee is a plant geek and part-time Flight Attendant for a UK-based airline. Based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Deliveries

Air New Zealand’s First A321neo for Domestic Operations

November 3, 2022
Airlines, Boeing, Industry

Aeroitalia to Lease Three Boeing 737 MAX

November 3, 2022
Airlines, Routes

Widerøe Returns to Liverpool

November 3, 2022
Airlines, AVJobs

United Airlines Pilots Reject Pay, Training Deal

November 2, 2022

You cannot copy content of this page

X