Japan Airlines to Expand to Doha from Tokyo

DALLAS — Japan Airlines (JL), the flag carrier of Japan, recently revealed its plans for expansion to Doha Hamad Airport (DOH), signaling its foray into the Middle Eastern market. This move, as outlined in a press release by the airline, will make JL the first Japanese carrier to offer flights to the Middle East.

The new flights are expected to begin in the summer of 2024 and will offer daily connections from Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND) to DOH. Passengers will have the convenience of seamless transfers to Africa and the Americas through codeshare agreements with Qatar Airways (QR), which is also part of the Oneworld Alliance.

The airline intends to operate these flights using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, although this is subject to change. This move reflects the carrier’s efforts to enhance its global network and meet the increasing demand for travel between Japan and the Middle East.

Expanding its network to Doha aligns with JL’s strategy to enhance its global reach and cater to the growing demand for travel between Japan and the Middle East. The introduction of these flights not only opens up new business and leisure opportunities for Japanese travelers but also strengthens the economic and cultural ties between Japan and Qatar.

JA843J Japan Airlines Boeing 787-8 EPWA WAW. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

About Japan Airlines

The Japanese carrier was founded in 1951 with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. They have five active and a ceased subsidiary, Hokkaido Air System with three ATR 42s for regional flights, J-Air with 18 Embraer E170s and 14 Embraer E190s, Japan Air Commuter with nine ATR 42s and two ATR 72s, Japan Asia Airways (ceased), Japan Transocean Air with 14 Boeing 737-800s, and ZIPAIR, which operates six fuel-efficient Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

JL’s fleet is based in Nagoya (NGO), Tokyo Haneda and Narita (HND, NRT) and Osaka (KIX). They operate 145 airframes including 16 Airbus A350-900s, 42 Boeing 737-800s, 27 Boeing 767-300s, a Boeing 777-200, 13 Boeing 777-300ERs, 24 Boeing 787-8, and 22 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. Their historical fleet contains Airbus A300s, Boeing 737s, 747s, 767s, 777s, Convair CV-880s, McDonnell Douglas DC-10s, MD-11s, MD-80s and MD-90s.

Featured image: Japan Airlines (JAL) JA863J Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways