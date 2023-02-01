Japan Airlines Teases A350-1000 Introduction

DALLAS – Japan Airlines (JL) has revealed the first route that will be served by its soon-to-be-delivered new flagship aircraft, the Airbus A350-1000.

Starting during its Northern Winter 2023 schedule, the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97-powered airframes will be deployed on JAL’s daily flights from Tokyo Haneda (HND) to New York (JFK). They will later be rolled out onto other North American and European services.

The airline ordered the Airbus jet in 2013 to replace its Boeing 777 fleet on domestic and international routes. According to Cirium fleets data, the Tokyo-based carrier currently has 13 of the A350-1000s on order, with 16 of the smaller -900s already in service and two more on order. It also holds purchase options on a further 25 airframes.

JAL first ordered the A350 in 2013. Photo: Airbus.

“Unprecedented” Cabin Upgrade

Currently, its -900s, which it received its first in September 2019, is used exclusively on domestic routes. This has allowed the retirement of several 777s, of which the airline operates both the -200ER and -300ER.

During the route announcement, JAL said that the -1000s will introduce a “renewed cabin specification for international flights.” This will be the first time in 19 years that the carrier has overhauled its flagship fleet with new “unprecedented” cabin products for its customers. More details on the cabin refresh will be unveiled “as soon as they are ready.”

Featured Image: JAL already has 16 A350-900s in service on domestic routes. Photo: Christian Winter/Airways.