Japan Airlines to Retire Its Last Boeing 777-200ER

DALLAS — Japan Airlines (JL) will retire its last remaining Boeing 777-200ER aircraft from scheduled service later this year. One of the early adopters of Boeing’s Triple Seven, JL has used the aircraft type for both short- and long-haul operations.

The carrier has phased out its Boeing 777-200ER fleet in recent years as newer A350-900 aircraft came online to backfill the carrier’s high-capacity domestic operations. In May, the airline retired its second-to-last 777-200ER aircraft, JA701J.

Japan Airlines JA704J Boeing 777-200 (ER) Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways

Last Chance for JAL/777 Enthusiasts

Japan Airlines has kept one Boeing 777-200ER flying (registered as JA703J) on regular domestic routes. Aviation analytics company Cirium Diio reported that JA703J’s last flight will be on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, from Okinawa to Tokyo Haneda (HND). JL plans to replace its fleet of 13 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with new A350-1000s.

The flag carrier of Japan is planning a one-time charter flight on its last Triple Seven to the Victorville, California (VCV) storage facility for aviation enthusiasts. Presently, no date has been set yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

Featured image: Japan Airlines JA703J Boeing 777-200 (ER), JAL’s last aircraft of the type. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways