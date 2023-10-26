Japan Airlines to Retire Its Last Boeing 777-200ER
Airlines Boeing

Japan Airlines to Retire Its Last Boeing 777-200ER

  • by
  • October 26, 2023
  • 1 minute read
Japan Airlines JA703J Boeing 777-200(ER).

DALLAS — Japan Airlines (JL) will retire its last remaining Boeing 777-200ER aircraft from scheduled service later this year. One of the early adopters of Boeing’s Triple Seven, JL has used the aircraft type for both short- and long-haul operations.

The carrier has phased out its Boeing 777-200ER fleet in recent years as newer A350-900 aircraft came online to backfill the carrier’s high-capacity domestic operations. In May, the airline retired its second-to-last 777-200ER aircraft, JA701J.

Japan Airlines JA704J Boeing 777-200 (ER) Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways

Last Chance for JAL/777 Enthusiasts

Japan Airlines has kept one Boeing 777-200ER flying (registered as JA703J) on regular domestic routes. Aviation analytics company Cirium Diio reported that JA703J’s last flight will be on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, from Okinawa to Tokyo Haneda (HND). JL plans to replace its fleet of 13 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with new A350-1000s.

The flag carrier of Japan is planning a one-time charter flight on its last Triple Seven to the Victorville, California (VCV) storage facility for aviation enthusiasts. Presently, no date has been set yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

Featured image: Japan Airlines JA703J Boeing 777-200 (ER), JAL’s last aircraft of the type. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

Alaska Airlines Once Again an All-Boeing Carrier

Tags:

Share This Post:

author
Avgeek since I was eight years old. Also a grammar geek and former English teacher.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airbus, Airlines

Spirit Airlines Grounds 25 A320 Family Aircraft

October 27, 2023
N7204U, Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7 MAX @KRNT. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways
Airlines, Boeing

Southwest Airlines Orders 108 More Boeing 737 MAX

October 26, 2023
United Airlines N668UA Boeing 767-322(ER). Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways
Airlines, Routes

United Unveils Largest-yet Transatlantic Summer Schedule

October 26, 2023
Lufthansa D-AIMC Airbus A380.
Airlines, Routes

Lufthansa Brings Back A380 Thailand-Germany Route

October 26, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X