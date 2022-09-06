ITA Airways to Launch Asian-Pacific Routes

DALLAS – Italian airline ITA Airways (AZ) will add flights to India and Japan to expand its international network before the year is up.

On December 3, AZ will begin service on the Delhi route with three flights per week. According to the airline, Airbus A330s will be used for the service. With the addition of flights from Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO), AZ will operate nine international routes.

The airline’s newest route demonstrates its desire to create a network throughout the Asia-Pacific region, which will also include Tokyo starting in November and the Maldives starting in December.

Before this turn to the Asian-Pacific market, the Americas used to make up the majority of AZ’s intercontinental routes, with cities like Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, New York, Boston, Miami, and Los Angeles among the destinations.

ITA claims it is working “relentlessly” to increase its global reach in an effort to draw in both business and leisure travelers. The airline adds that it wants to support feeder activities and profit from passenger flows from India to destinations in Europe and North America.

Featured image: ITA Airways Airbus A330 (EI-EJO). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways