ITA Airways Becomes Latest Turkish Airlines Codeshare Partner

DALLAS – Following the announcement of a new codeshare agreement with Icelandair (FI) on Sunday, Turkish Airlines (TK) has unveiled ITA Airways (AZ) as its latest partner. The deal will offer customers more flexibility on flights between Turkey and Italy, all on a single ticket.

From July 2023, TK will add ITA Airways flight numbers to its services between Rome (FCO) and Istanbul (IST). In return, Turkish Airlines will add its TK flight numbers to nine ITA destinations from FCO to Brindisi (BDS), Bari (BRI), Catania (CTA), Florence (FLR), Genoa (GOA), Palermo (PMO), Lamezia Terme (SUF), Turin (TRN) and Trieste (TRS).

Rome Fiumicino Airport. Photo: adr.it

“Rome and Istanbul have always been exceptional cities to attract and connect people. I firmly believe this codeshare agreement between Turkish Airlines and ITA Airways will be developing the existing network with even more destinations and foster cooperation and traffic between two countries with high potential. In addition, this partnership is well on the way to generate positive energy for tourism, expand Turkish Airlines’ reach and enhance customer benefits,” said Bilal Ekşi, CEO of Turkish Airlines.

Fabio Lazzerini, CEO and General Manager of ITA Airways, added, “With the codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, ITA Airways’ commercial strategy of growth makes a step forward, together with the existing partnerships with the world’s leading carriers.

“This partnership opens up a privileged access route to Istanbul, one of the most fascinating and historically rich cities in the world for all ITA Airways passengers. This agreement represents the Company’s 32nd codeshare: an excellent result we have achieved in less than two years.”

Featured Image: Turkish Airlines TC-JNC AIRBUS A330-200 (Retro Livery). Photo: Luca Flores/Airways.