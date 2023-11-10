ITA Airways Takes Delivery of Its First Airbus A321neo
ITA Airways' new A321neo. Photo: Airbus

DALLAS — ITA Airways (AZ) has recently taken delivery of its first A321neo aircraft, which was leased from Air Lease Corporation. This new addition reinforces AZ’s preference for having an all-Airbus fleet, which currently consists of 81 planes, including the A220, A320neo, A330neo, and A350 models.

The A321neo will primarily operate on the airline’s medium-haul routes and boast a three-class configuration. This includes 12 Business Class seats with full flat beds and direct aisle access, 12 Premium Economy seats arranged in a 4-abreast configuration, and 141 Economy seats, with 12 of them dedicated to Comfort Economy passengers.

ITA Airways’ A321neo aircraft features Airbus’ Airspace cabin design, which incorporates new XL overhead bins and custom interior lighting utilizing the latest full-LED technologies to mitigate jet lag. Furthermore, each seat is equipped with a state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment system, providing individual screens and on-demand content for an enhanced passenger experience.

To date, airlines worldwide have ordered more than 5,500 A321neos.

Featured image: ITA Airways’ new A321neo. Photo: Airbus

