September 5, 2022
Israel Adopts Aviation Agreement with Türkiye
Industry Routes

Israel Adopts Aviation Agreement with Türkiye

DALLAS – The Israeli government has announced the approval of its agreement with Turkey “to establish aviation connections between Türkiye and Israel.”

Israel’s Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, echoed the news on Twitter. According to the deal, said Lapid, Israeli aircraft will be able to fly into and out of Istanbul and other Turkish cities.

“This is an important strategic move for stability and prosperity in the region, which will be a significant contribution to the advancement of relations between the two countries. The next step is appointing ambassadors.”

Prime Minister, Yair Lapid

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the normalization of relations between Israel and Turkey would “benefit Israeli passengers and Israeli aviation” as a result of this deal.

Turkish Airlines TC-LCD Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Previous Agreements

This year, Israel and Turkey decided to improve their diplomatic ties by selecting ambassadors on August 17. Additionally, in the area of aviation, a cooperation agreement was signed between the two nations on June 9.

As part of a commitment to deepen bilateral ties, the civil aviation agreement enabled Israeli airlines to restore service to Turkey. This bilateral civil aviation accord was the first agreement of its kind to be inked since 1951.

Today, flights to Israel can be planned via Turkish aviation companies and vice versa.

Featured image: El Al 4X-EDD Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (San Francisco / Las Vegas Livery). Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Chief Online Editor
Chief Online Editor at Airways Magazine, AVSEC interpreter and visual artist; grammar geek, an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature, and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Routes

Ethiopian Airlines to Resume Daily Flights to Brazil,

September 5, 2022
Airlines, Boeing, Industry

Russia Allows Return of Boeing 737 MAX to

September 5, 2022
Airlines, Industry

Saudi Arabia’s Upcoming Brand New Airline

September 5, 2022
Airports, Industry

No More Jumbos: Israel to Ban Four-engine Aircraft

September 4, 2022

You cannot copy content of this page

X

SPIN TO WIN!

  • Get a discount coupon valid for our magazine subscription plans!
  • One (1) spin per email.
Try Your Luck!
Never
Remind later
No thanks