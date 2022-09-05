Israel Adopts Aviation Agreement with Türkiye

DALLAS – The Israeli government has announced the approval of its agreement with Turkey “to establish aviation connections between Türkiye and Israel.”

Israel’s Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, echoed the news on Twitter. According to the deal, said Lapid, Israeli aircraft will be able to fly into and out of Istanbul and other Turkish cities.

“This is an important strategic move for stability and prosperity in the region, which will be a significant contribution to the advancement of relations between the two countries. The next step is appointing ambassadors.” Prime Minister, Yair Lapid

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the normalization of relations between Israel and Turkey would “benefit Israeli passengers and Israeli aviation” as a result of this deal.

Turkish Airlines TC-LCD Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Previous Agreements

This year, Israel and Turkey decided to improve their diplomatic ties by selecting ambassadors on August 17. Additionally, in the area of aviation, a cooperation agreement was signed between the two nations on June 9.

As part of a commitment to deepen bilateral ties, the civil aviation agreement enabled Israeli airlines to restore service to Turkey. This bilateral civil aviation accord was the first agreement of its kind to be inked since 1951.

Today, flights to Israel can be planned via Turkish aviation companies and vice versa.

Featured image: El Al 4X-EDD Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (San Francisco / Las Vegas Livery). Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways