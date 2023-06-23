Iraqi Airways Receives First Boeing 787 Dreamliner

DALLAS – Iraqi Airways (IA) has taken delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The -8 variant (YI-ATC) arrived at a special ceremony held at the carrier’s Baghdad International Airport (BGW) base.

The Iraqi government placed the order for ten General Electric GEnx-powered Dreamliners in 2009, which will be used to expand and profitably grow its long-haul network. The aircraft are configured with 266 seats in a two-class layout, with a 24-seat business class cabin.

Iraqi Airways has been undergoing a fleet renewal program, including the arrival of four Boeing 737-8s since February. It has six of this variant on order, plus ten of the larger -10s. It also has four Airbus A220-300s in service, with another on order.

Iraqi Airways YI-ASR Boeing 737-81Z(WL). Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.

A Proud Moment

“We are proud to be taking delivery of an airplane with the capabilities of the 787 Dreamliner. As domestic and international air traffic gains momentum, it’s crucial that our Iraqi Airways fleet matches growing demand with more efficient, capable and comfortable airplanes,” said Manaf Abdel-Monem, Director General of Iraqi Airways.

“The 787 and 737 MAX airplanes we have received are key to our fleet renewal program, which aims to ensure we can fly our passengers around the world in the safety and comfort they expect from a modern and efficient airline like Iraqi Airways.”

Omar Arekat, Boeing vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for the Middle East, added, “Today marks a new beginning for Iraqi Airways, taking delivery of its first 787 Dreamliner that will support the airline in connecting Iraq to the world. Boeing is committed to supporting Iraqi Airways’ ambition to bring greater optimization and new route possibilities to the region.”

Featured Image: Iraqi Airways Boeing 787-8 (YI-ATC). Photo: Boeing.