Iran Confirms Airbus A340 Purchase Despite Sanctions

DALLAS — Iranian aviation officials have confirmed the purchase of four Airbus A340s that were reported to have arrived in Tehran on December 23.

The Iranian aviation official did not go into further detail about how the Airbus airplanes were obtained or who facilitated the purchase.

According to local media, the wide-body, long-range, four-engine aircraft “made in France” arrived in Iran “in recent days,” according to Hassan Khoshkho, spokesman for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO).

The announcement came just days after reports that four Airbus A340-300 planes that took off from South Africa’s Johannesburg International Airport (JNB) and were supposed to land in Uzbekistan ended up in Tehran.

Why Did Four Uzbekistan-bound A340s “Vanish” Over Iran?

