IndiGo – The World’s Fastest Growing Airline

DALLAS – India’s low-cost giant, IndiGo (6E), is back on track and carrying massive passenger volumes after pulling out of the pandemic. The airline carried more than 2.02 million passengers in the month of March 2022, which is more than any other Asian carrier.

The UK-based Official Airline Guide (OAG) has labeled 6E as the world’s sixth-largest airline. Besides, it also ranked in the top 10 in terms of seat capacity offered for the month of March. Going into April, the airline announced the re-introduction of scheduled operations of more than 150 international flights from various airports in India.

IndiGo VT-IVZ Airbus A320-271N. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from Ronojoy Dutta, CEO of IndiGo

“It is exciting to see IndiGo among the top airlines in the world. It also is a moment of pride for India, and a strong indicator that the nation is bouncing back strongly from the pandemic.”

“With the easing of restrictions around the world, we look forward to opening more routes and frequencies. This will allow an even greater number of passengers to experience an affordable, on-time, safe, and hassle-free travel experience, onboard our lean, clean flying machine, ” added Dutta.

Indigo F-WWED ATR 72-600. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

The IndiGo Overview

Just recently, Qantas (QF) announced its new Airbus A330 service connecting Sydney (SYD) to Bangalore (BLR) four times a week. To make the most of this, 6E and QF are now finalizing a codeshare agreement for further connections to and from BLR. Bangalore is the fastest-growing airport in India and is home to several ex-pats.

Indigo nearly flies everywhere from this southern Indian megacity making the link to Australia. It’s also got code share agreements with Qatar Airways (QR), Turkish Airlines (TK), and American (AA).

What was founded as just another low-cost carrier back in 2006 has disrupted the Indian aviation market and now Asia. 6E holds a massive 55.5% market share in India and comprises a fleet of more than 250 aircraft—an exact number isn’t easy with 6E as they’re constantly swapping older A320s for newer NEOs.

In brief, it operates the Airbus A320-232, A320-271, A321-271, and ATR 72-600. 6E’s network has a total of 97 destinations – 73 domestic and 24 International with over 1500 daily departures.

Featured image: Indigo VT-IHO Airbus A320-214. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways