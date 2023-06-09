IndiGo Expands Across the Atlantic for the First Time

DALLAS — IndiGo (6E), India’s most popular carrier, is expanding its international network with the addition of new codeshare connections to the US via Istanbul.

With the entry of 6E into a new continent, the airline reinforces its commitment to improving international connectivity from India. This strategic expansion allows seamless daily access to New York, Boston, and Washington beginning June 15, 2023, through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines (TK).

These new connections also have enormous potential for both business and leisure travelers, allowing them to take advantage of trade, commerce, and exploration opportunities in these thriving American cities.

IndiGo currently offers codeshare connections to 33 European destinations, including Scotland, Bulgaria, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, Malta, France, the Czech Republic, Israel, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, and Portugal.

Indigo VT-ITJ Airbus A320-271N. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from IndiGo Officials

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We are thrilled to expand our codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, for the first time across the Atlantic to the United States of America. New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington are renowned for their cultural significance, iconic landmarks, and vibrant lifestyles.”

“By offering seamless travel experiences at affordable fares, we aim to create more opportunities for Indian travelers to discover and connect with these exceptional destinations. These connections will not only support the burgeoning trade and commerce between the countries but also offer increased options to students & tourists alike. This expansion reinforces our vision to strengthen international reach while offering on-time performance, and hassle-free service across our unparalleled network.”

Indigo is the largest operator of the A320neo family.

Featured image: IndiGo VT-IUV Airbus A321-271NX. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways