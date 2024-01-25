In Numbers: The State of Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

DALLAS — Amid all the ruckus surrounding Boeing, we wanted to share the following overview of the Boeing 737 MAX series based on the latest data supplied by Cirium, the airline analytics company.
The summary includes the Boeing 737 MAX variant, total aircraft in service and storage (not moved in 30 days or grounded), total on order and on option, total Letters of Intent (LOI) to order and to option, age range (min-max), average age, and total operators.
In total, there are 1,214 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in service, with 217 in storage. Additionally, there are 4,774 aircraft on order, with 821 on option and 331 LOI to order, figures that might change given the current state of affairs with Boeing production.
Finally, the age range for all aircraft is 0.0 to 8.0 years, with an average age of 3.1 years. There are a total of 168 operators for all aircraft.
Boeing 737 MAX Variant Breakdown
- 737-10: There are no aircraft in service or storage. However, there are 920 aircraft on order, with 137 on option and 100 LOI to order. The age range for these aircraft is 0.4 to 2.6 years, with an average age of 1.4 years. There are a total of 32 operators for this model.
- 737–10/8-200: There are no aircraft in service, in storage, or on option. However, there are 150 aircraft on order.
- 737-7: There are no aircraft in service or storage. However, there are 333 aircraft on order. There are no aircraft on option or LOI to order. The age range for these aircraft is 0.7 to 5.9 years, with an average age of 1.7 years. There are a total of seven operators for this model.
- 737-7 BBJ: There are no aircraft in service, in storage, or on order. However, there is one aircraft with a LOI to order.
- 737–7/8: There are no aircraft in service, in storage, or on order. However, there are 113 aircraft on option.
- 737–7/8-200: There are no aircraft in service, in storage, or on order. However, there are 80 aircraft on option.
- 737–8: There are 1,044 aircraft in service, with 21 in storage. Additionally, there are 1,726 aircraft on order, with 182 on option and 124 Letters of Intent (LOI) to order. The age range for these aircraft is 0.0 to 8.0 years, with an average age of 3.5 years. There are a total of 130 operators for this model.
- 737–8 BBJ: There are 3 aircraft in service, with 4 in storage. Additionally, there are two aircraft on order.
- 737-8-200: There are 142 aircraft in service, with none in storage. Additionally, there are 267 aircraft on order, with 50 on option and 30 LOI to order. The age range for these aircraft is 0.0 to 5.0 years, with an average age of 1.7 years. There are a total of 13 operators for this model. this series.
- 737-8/10: There are no aircraft in service, in storage, or on option. However, there are 171 aircraft on order, with 50 LOI to order.
- 737–8/8-200: There are no aircraft in service, in storage, or on option. However, there are 62 aircraft on order.
- 737-8/9: There are no aircraft in service, in storage, or on option. However, there are 302 aircraft on order, with 150 LOI to order. There are a total of seven operators for this model.
- 737–9: There are 25 aircraft in service, with 191 in storage. Additionally, there are 83 aircraft on order. There are no aircraft on option or Letters of Intent (LOI) to order. The age range for these aircraft is 0.1 to 6.8 years, with an average age of 2.4 years. There are a total of 22 operators for this model.
- 737–9 BBJ: There are no aircraft in service. However, there is 1 aircraft in storage and 1 aircraft on order. There are no aircraft on option or Letters of Intent (LOI) to order. The age range for this aircraft is 1.3 to 3.2 years, with an average age of 2.2 years. There are a total of 2 operators for this model.
- 737 MAX BBJ Variant Unannounced: There are no aircraft in service, in storage, or on order. However, there are two operators for this variant.
- 737 MAX Variant Unannounced: There are no aircraft in service, in storage, or on option. However, there are 757 aircraft on order, with 203 on option and 76 LOI to order. There are a total of 96 LOI to option for this variant.
Featured image: Southwest Airlines N8707P Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways