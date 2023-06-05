Icelandair, Turkish Airlines Ink Codeshare Agreement

DALLAS – Icelandair (FI) and Turkish Airlines (TK) have signed a new codeshare agreement, offering customers ‘seamless connections between their growing networks.’

The deal, signed at this weekend’s 79th Annual General Meeting of The International Air Transport Association (IATA), means TK passengers travelling through FI’s Keflavík International Airport (KEF) hub can connect to destinations across North America. Meanwhile, FI passengers flying into Istanbul Airport (IST) can continue their journey across TK’s Middle East, Asian and Far East route network. All of this can now be done on a single ticket.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi said, “We are very glad to sign this codeshare agreement with Icelandair. With this agreement we aim to enhance the travel options offered to our passengers through our networks. We are also so pleased to know that this partnership with Icelandair will bring a remarkable benefit to both airlines from a commercial perspective.”

TC-LSD Turkish Airlines Airbus A321neo. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.

A “Better Connected” World

Meanwhile, Icelandair CEO Nils Bogason added, “We are very happy to announce Turkish Airlines as our latest codeshare partner. Turkish Airlines offers an extensive flight network which covers the globe and will allow us to offer our passengers easy connections to all major destinations throughout the world.

“Our strategy is to partner with airlines that allow us to open new and exciting opportunities for our passengers, while working with partners who focus on like-minded customer service expectations. With the new agreement the world will be better connected and allow us to better serve our global passengers. We look forward to welcoming Turkish Airlines aboard.”

Icelandair joins countless other carriers, such as Air Canada (AC), Ethiopian Airlines (ET) and TAP Air Portugal (TP), that have codeshare agreements with TK. Meanwhile, FI’s partner list is less extensive, with agreements currently signed with airBaltic (BT), Alaska Airlines (AS), Finnair (AY), JetBlue (B6) and SAS Scandinavian Airlines (SK).

Featured Image: Turkish Airlines’ CEO, Bilal Ekşi, and Icelandair’s CEO, Bogi Nils Bogason. Photo: Icelandair.